Horror is one of the most popular genres out there and pretty much the only one outside of superhero comic book movie films that still is able to get most audiences into the theater. This year, 2022, has been quite the year for horror movies. Not only were there a wide array of options for horror fans to feast on this year between what theaters and streaming services had to offer, but the quality of the horror movies released this year was higher than any year in recent memory. Of the 40 2022 horror movies I saw this year, I have put together what I personally believe are the best ten.

Honorable Mentions

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.