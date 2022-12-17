Horror is one of the most popular genres out there and pretty much the only one outside of superhero comic book movie films that still is able to get most audiences into the theater. This year, 2022, has been quite the year for horror movies. Not only were there a wide array of options for horror fans to feast on this year between what theaters and streaming services had to offer, but the quality of the horror movies released this year was higher than any year in recent memory. Of the 40 2022 horror movies I saw this year, I have put together what I personally believe are the best ten.
Honorable Mentions
Bones and All
Deadstream
Nope
Pearl
10. Terrifier 2
The first Terrifier movie, which came out back in 2016 and was made with an extremely low budget, quickly became a cult slasher classic. Six years later, the sequel was finally made with, again, an extremely low budget, but this time it became a phenomenon, making back over 45 times its budget in theaters. News headlines about people passing out and throwing up in the theater made this sequel quickly become a hit and while I don’t think the movie was anywhere near that extreme, I still thought this was still a really great and entertaining sequel that cemented Art the Clown as the next horror icon. It’s currently available to rent wherever you rent movies.
9. Hatching
“Hatching” is a Finnish horror film that I caught earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival. Following a 12-year-old girl who brings an egg home from the woods and soon discovers that something sinister hatching from it, this was a really great and surreal horror film that does a fantastic job with practical effects. It’s currently streaming on Hulu for anyone interested in checking out this very unique and original horror movie from Finland.
8. Fresh
Another horror movie that I saw at the Sundance Film Festival and another one that is currently available on Hulu, “Fresh” was a romantic comedy until it no longer was a romantic comedy. With Marvel’s Sebastian Stan delivering one of his best performances ever and “Where the Crawdads Sing” actress Daisy Edgar-Jones in a breakout role, this was a very entertaining movie that surprised me at every turn. It’s one that is better the less you know about it, so definitely check this one out on Hulu whenever you get the chance.
7. Sissy
“Sissy” is a very interesting slasher film that had some of the most entertaining and bloody kills I’ve seen this year. An Australian film that follows a successful social media influencer that explores childhood trauma and the dangers of social media and social media fame in a very interesting, and bloody, way. It’s some of the most fun I’ve had watching a horror movie all year. It’s currently streaming on the horror-based streaming service “Shudder” for those that are subscribed and want to check it out.
6. The Black Phone
Stephen King in undoubtedly the king of horror, but with “The Black Phone,” King’s son, Joe Hill, proves that he can stand on his own in his father’s shadow. Based on Hill’s short story, “The Black Phone” follows a 13-year-old boy who gets kidnapped and must use the ghosts of the kidnapper’s previous victims to help him escape before it’s too late. This is probably the most on the edge of my seat I’ve been while watching a horror movie this year and Ethan Hawke delivers a very creepy performance as the kidnapper. It’s currently streaming on Peacock Premium for those that want to pick up the phone and check it out.
5. Scream
“Scream” is one of my favorite franchises, and definitely my favorite horror franchise, and the first installment in over a decade definitely did not disappoint. Perfectly balancing the old and new faces, this fifth installment in the “Scream” franchise was so much fun and was able to hold its own despite Wes Craven no longer being alive to see it. The sixth film comes out in only a few months and I can’t wait to see what the next Ghostface has in store for me. Until then, “Scream” is currently streaming on Showtime and is available to rent wherever you rent movies.
4. X
Director Ti West brought us two out of the three movies this year in his new trilogy with “X” and “Pearl,” but for me personally, it was the first installment, “X,” that was the best out of the two. It was a very interesting and artistic flasher film that really stood out in a year that was filled with so many other different types of slashers. While Mia Goth’s performance might’ve been better in the prequel, her performance here in two different roles was still top-notch that I didn’t even realize she played two roles until after the movie. The third installment in the trilogy, “MaXXXine,” comes out next year and I am very excited to see it. Until then, “X,” and “Pearl,” are both available wherever you rent movies.
3. Nanny
Here is yet another horror movie I got to see at the Sundance Film Festival and out of all of them, this is the one that has stuck with me the most. The film follows a immigrant from Senegal who gets a job working as a Nanny for a wealthy Manhattan family.
As she prepares for the arrival of the son she left behind in Senegal, a violent presence begins to invade both her dreams and her reality, threatening to destroy the American Dream she is painstakingly piecing together. This has some of the best visuals of the year and it proves why director Nikyatu Jusu won the top prize at the film festival for her feature debut. The film will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Dec. 16.
2. The Menu
“The Menu” is probably the least-horrory film on this list, but I still classify it as a horror film nonetheless and I have to include it on this list regardless just for how good it is. Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult play a couple who travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (played by Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. There are so many shocking twists and turns this movie makes and it was such a wild and entertaining ride from start-to-finish. The film is not yet available to rent or stream anywhere yet, but it’s still in some theaters and could come to HBO Max sometime soon.
1. Barbarian
As for my favorite horror movie the year, that title goes to none other than “Barbarian,” a movie that I consider to be one of the best films of the year in general. I thought I had an idea about what I was getting myself into before watching it, but I truly knew nothing about what was about to unfold before me. One of the most creative, shocking and risk-taking horror movies I’ve seen in awhile, “Barbarian” was such a treat to watch as a horror fan and has truly earned its title as the best horror movie of the year in my opinion. It’s currently streaming on HBO Max and I highly recommend checking it out.
