I just want to encourage you to appropriately distance yourself from toxic people. A toxic person can be defined as, “someone who causes distress in others through negative words, attitudes, and behaviors.” Toxic people make things much more difficult than they should be, while being detrimental to your overall well-being. Here are three categories of toxic people.
The first category of toxic people is drama kings and queens. Some toxic people are simply drama magnets. In other words, where they go trouble follows. drama kings and queens are always sticking their nose where it doesn’t belong. They are known to stir up trouble every chance they get. However, the Apostle Paul admonishes toxic people in 1 Thessalonians 4:11, “…to make it your ambition to live a quiet life: You should mind your own business and work…” That is to say, every person should make it their goal to work hard, mind their own business, and focus on the things God has given them to do. Don’t get involved with drama kings and queens.
The second category of toxic people is jealous Jacks and Jackies. It has been my experience that jealous people can be extremely toxic. James 3:16 states: “For where you have envy and selfish ambitions, there you find disorder and every evil practice.” They will be friendly to you on the outside, while being bitter toward you on the inside. These toxic jealous people will smile in your face and stab you in the back. Don’t get involved with jealous Jacks and Jackies.
The third category of toxic people is lying Leons and Lindas. They are toxic people who intend to deceive or mislead you. Sometimes their deception comes in the form of little white lies and at other times they conveniently leave out important details. But in most cases, they are not trustworthy. Proverbs 12:22 say it like this, “The Lord detest lying lips, but He delights in people who are trustworthy.” Don’t get involved with the lying Leons and Lindas of this world.
Yes, toxic people make things much more difficult than they should be, and they also prove to be harmful to our overall well-being. So, watch out for the drama kings and queens. Watch out for the jealous Jacks and Jackie’s. Also watch out for the lying Leons and Lindas of this world. I leave you today with 1 Corinthians 15:33, “Do not be misled: Bad company corrupts good character.”
