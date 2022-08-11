A toxic person, in my opinion, is someone who constantly causes unnecessary stress and frustration in the lives of other people. Toxic people are best known for creating chaotic environments. When a toxic person comes around, you can always count on them constructing an atmosphere of disharmony. Today, I want to share with you three tips for dealing with toxic people.
The first tip for dealing with a toxic person is to minimize your interaction with them. Unfortunately, you cannot always completely cut toxic people out of your life for a variety of reasons. For instance, they may be an immediate family member, a co-worker or someone who travels in the same social circle. In cases like these, you will want to reduce your interaction with them as much as possible. You can use tactics like going to see them instead of allowing them to come see you. In this way, you can exit the interaction much easier. You may also want to try the buddy system. Meaning, always take someone along with you when you know you will be in the presence of a toxic individual. The Bible makes it plan in 1 Corinthians 15:33, “Do not be misled: Bad company corrupts good character.” Always remember, minimizing your interactions gives a toxic person less and less opportunity to negatively impact your life.
The second tip for dealing with a toxic person is to never give them the attention they seek. Toxic people always want to be the center of attention. In their mind, everything must be about them. It must be about their achievements, problems, opinions and their personal preferences. For this reason, they are known to be obnoxious, often interpreting or completely taking over conversations. The Bible says it like this in Proverbs 26:20, “Without wood a fire goes out…” Refuse to fan the flame of attention that a toxic person so desperately seeks. Completely ignore their attempts to be the center of the universe.
The third tip for dealing with a toxic person is to never trust them to keep their word. If you are currently depending on a toxic person to keep their word to you, my advice is you better have a plan B. Why? Toxic people do not care how their actions impact other people. They are only looking for things that are convenient and easy for them. Even if that means going back on their word to anybody at any time. The Bible describes this type of person in Proverbs 18:24, “One who has unreliable friends soon comes to ruin…” Never depend on a toxic person.
Toxic people are known to constantly cause unnecessary stress and frustration in the lives of others. The best ways I have found to deal with them is by minimizing my interaction with them, never giving them the attention they seek, and never trusting them to keep their word. I leave you today with the following advice found in Matthew 7:6, “Do not give dogs what is holy, and do not throw your pearls before pigs, lest they trample them underfoot and turn to attack you.”
