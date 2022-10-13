“How much happier you would be if the hammer of a higher god could smash your small cosmos.”
– G.K. Chesterton
I had the pleasure of preaching at our church yesterday, and my sermon title was Walking Closely with God. In the sermon I provided the congregation with these three main points to walk closely with God.
No. 1. Yield or surrender, basically explained to them how we indeed would be better served if we lived a life following God’s will for our life and not our own.
No. 2. Praise God, highlighted to them that in light of all the magnificent things God does for us daily in our lives, a life lived full of praise to him, is an ideal way for us to proceed throughout our days
No. 3. I spoke to them about what would a life look like that is indeed walking close to God. Here I recalled for them the fruits of the Spirit as given to us by Paul in Galatians 5:22-23.
I ended the sermon with the story that I am about to share with you. It is not my story, but rather one provided to us by Pastor Mark Batterson in his book titled Whisper. I hope you enjoy Pastor Batterson’s story, and in it you will find our quote of the week as well.
“If creation reveals anything, it’s that God is bigger than big. The theological word is transcendence, and it is evidenced by the size of the universe. Earth is larger than Mars, Mercury and the Moon. But it is significantly smaller than Uranus, Neptune, Saturn and Jupiter. Jupiter is 1,321 times larger than the earth in terms of volume, but it’s 10 times smaller than the sun. And the sun is a relatively small yellow dwarf star. Arcturus, an orange giant, is 26 times bigger than the sun, and produces more than 200 times more energy. Antares, a red supergiant is 10,000 times brighter than the sun. And we’re not even out of the milky way galaxy. And to us, Earth seems huge!
“It’s a reminder of how incredibly small we are; it’s a reminder of how incredibly big God is. He doesn’t exist within the space time dimensions that He created, so quit putting four dimensional limits on Him. With the Lord a day is like a thousand years, and a thousand years like a day. That makes no sense if you exist in a time dimension, but it makes perfect sense if you exist outside of time. We have a hard time thinking of God in anything other than four dimensions, because that is all we have ever know. And we try to create God in our image rather than allowing Him to create us in His. What we end up with is a god, lowercase g, who walks and talks an awful lot like us. How much happier, you would be, said G.K. Chesterton, how much more of you there would be if, the hammer of a higher God could small your small cosmos! God is bigger than big, but that’s a little intimidating if left by its lonesome. The good news? There is a theological counterbalance to that bigness. It’s called the immanence of God: God is also closer than close.
“God’s love is meteoric, his loyalty astronomic, His purpose titanic, his verdicts oceanic, yet in his largeness nothing get’s lost. God is great not just because nothing is too big; God is great because nothing is too small. God doesn’t just know you by name; He has a unique name for you.”
Friends, walk closely with God, remembering his transcendence (which means being beyond the limits of all possible experience and knowledge), and rest in his arms of immanence (which means, being entirely within something), for God has you in the palm of his hands.
Until next week, Joe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.