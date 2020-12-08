It was inevitable.
Because Ford and Dodge Ram have long since climbed on the diesel bandwagon it was only a matter of time before the Chevy Silverado would follow suit in the half-ton segment. It is not the first venture into diesel-land for Chevy. In the 90s a V8 diesel hit the road but was later dropped.
The new turbo diesel inline six cylinder promotes high fuel economy, performance and a plethora of configurations to match your pocketbook and penchant for creature comforts.
Pros:
Whisper quiet ride
Spacious cabin
Diesel efficiency
Cons:
Cabin layout unchanged
Pricey options
Less towing capacity than rivals
Silverado is available in numerous trim levels but the 3.0-liter Duramax turbo diesel engine is only available on the LT, RST, LTZ and High Country. Our RST two-wheel drive tester has a base price of $42,795.
You want the diesel? Add $3,890. Same story with convenience option packages and safety gear bringing our out the door price to $54,385. However, we found that a careful shopper can find selective bells and whistles to make the diesel an affordable alternative without breaking the bank.
The good news is the RST’s performance is a real standout mated with GM’s proven 10-speed transmission and damper equipped torque converter producing 460 pound-feet of torque.
The proof is in the pudding when it comes to off the line performance. Our independent testing of the RST from a dead stop to 60 miles per hour recorded consistent 7.1 second times with rear wheel drive. That’s quicker than Ford and Ram. Period.
Where rivals out-gun the Silverado diesel turbo is with towing capacity. The Silverado pulls 9,200 pounds while Ford can handle 11,100 and Ram 9,550 pounds.
What impressed us most was the near silence inside this diesel cabin. Aside from stomping on the pedal to maneuver around traffic, the diesel was barely audible under normal driving conditions. Fuel consumption is a plus with a 540-mile tankful range.
As the names implies, the optional invisible trailer technology uses an installed trailer camera along with rear mounted truck cameras to project a trailer-less image on the center console screen.
An advanced trailering system is also useful since blind spots are numerous with or without a trailer. It also projects up to 15 different camera angles – top, side, front, rear of truck, bed and trailer views all around with three installed trailer cameras. It also monitors trailer tire pressure and heat buildup.
Unfortunately, the inside cabin is dated with few changes made this year. Rivals have the upper hand here.
For $890 you can have basic safety gear including front and rear park assist, lane change alert, blind spot monitors and rear cross traffic alert. Adaptive cruise control is also available at an added cost.
In the diesel pickup truck arena we recommend the Duramax diesel equipped RST in your short list of test drives. It offers value with standard remote start, corner step rear bumpers and an extended powertrain warranty.
What was reviewed:
2020 Chevrolet Silverado Crew RST 2WD
Engine: 3.0-liter Duramax turbo diesel
EPA mileage: 23 mpg city, 33 mpg highway, 27 mpg combined.
Assembled: The Silverado Crew RST is assembled in General Motors facilities at Silao GJ Mexico. U.S. / Canadian parts content – 46 percent; major source of foreign parts, Mexico – 38 percent; country of origin; engine and transmission – U.S.
Crash test ratings: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) awarded the Silverado Crew RST a “Good” rating, its highest, in driver side small and moderate front overlap, side impact, roof strength protection and for Head Restraints and Seats in rear end collision. Headlight illumination received a “Poor” rating. Passenger side front small overlap received a “Marginal” rating. Front crash protection received a “Superior” rating when equipped with optional equipment. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) awarded the Silverado Crew RST four stars, out of a possible five, for overall front star rating for driver and passenger protection (simulating a crash of two like vehicles each traveling at 35 miles per hour); five stars for side barrier and pole ratings protection(The Side Barrier test simulates an intersection collision between a standing vehicle and moving barrier at 38.5 mph.) The Side Pole Barrier test simulates a crash into a fixed object like a tree or utility pole; four stars for rollover star rating.
Warranty: 3-year/36,000 mile basic; 5-year/100,000 mile powertrain; first scheduled maintenance visit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.