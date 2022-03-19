‘Turning Red” is Pixar’s 25th feature film and the feature length directorial debut of writer/director Domee Shi (director of the Academy Award winning Pixar short film “Bao”). Set in 2002 Toronto, the film follows a 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian girl named Mei (voiced by Rosalie Chiang) who begins to experience the awkwardness of becoming a teenager with a twist: when she gets too excited, she transforms into a giant red panda.
There’s a lot to come to expect from from a Pixar movie or really any Disney-related animated movie in general. While there are some more serious themes talked about in certain Pixar films that can resonate with adults and children alike, they never talk about any mature or taboo topics. “Turning Red” in that sense is definitely Pixar’s riskiest film yet because it does talk about certain topics that I’m shocked Disney green-lit because I would think they would feel they’re too “adult” for their audience, even if they are topics certain age groups should have conversations about.
It really surprised me watching a Pixar film and hearing characters say things like “drugs” or “stripper music.” These things are only briefly said once so don’t worry parents, this movie doesn’t actually feature drugs or strippers in any sort of way, but it does set the stage on the maturity of certain topics it covers, more specifically periods. The titular red panda is, yes, you guessed it, a metaphor for periods; pads are shown and openly talked about all throughout the movie (mainly in the first act). I think this movie does a great job taking that stigma away from that pivotal moment in life every girl goes through as they’re growing up into young adults. I think, when parents a ready, this is a perfect movie to show their child as a jumping off point to have that conversation with them about what they’re going through. Sure, no one is actually turning into red pandas in real life, but the underlying themes are present to start those conversations where children won’t have to react in a “ew, mom, gross” type of way. The movie doesn’t hit you over the head with these topics, so if your kid isn’t old enough to even know what a period is, then all of this will probably go over their head either way and this will just be a fun movie about a little girl turning into a red panda.
This is a coming-of-age story and while Pixar has done quite a few in the past, this probably does the best when it comes to the coming-of-age genre. I’ve never been a 13-year-old girl but those feeling of becoming a teenager and wanting to finally be independent are universal. The target audience of their movie is definitely pre-teen/teenage girls and their mothers, but this is a movie that boys and adult men can enjoy and relate to on some level as well (I did). Mei is starting to develop feeling for boys all throughout the film and a small subplot revolves around her discovering this aspect of herself. Everyone knows what it’s like to start developing romantic feelings and Domee Shi captures those feelings in an authentic and entertaining way.
One thing Domee Shi really does a great job at is capturing female friendships and the importance of those friendships in a developing young girl. I think other than “Brave,” this is Pixar’s first female lead film and if there was ever a Pixar movie that passed the Bechdel Test (very few do), this is it. The relationship between Mei and her friends was my personal favorite aspect of the film and their love for each other is clear and infectious. They aren’t the main parts of the film, but I really loved each and every one of them, especially in the uniqueness of each other.
Domee Shi also does a great job with the mother/daughter relationship that is the center of the story. Not only do we see this relationship depicted between Mei and her mother (voiced by Grey’s Anatomy’s Sandra Oh), but we also see it depicted between Mei’s mother and her mother. They’re all very different relationships but they’re something that almost anyone can relate to. Whether or not it’s the over-bearing mother or an estranged mother/daughter relationship, in the end all these characters grow to love each other because they’re family, even if they feel the need to be independent and their own self.
I also really love how diverse Domee Shi has made this film. Not only is it Pixar’s first Asian lead film (also first Asian and solo female directed film), but many other different races and religions are depicted throughout the movie. Toronto, where the film is set, is one of the most diverse cities in the world and it’s great to see the film reflect that in both its named characters as well as the background characters too. It helps this film really standout amongst anything Pixar or any mainstream animated studio film has done in the past.
What also helps it stand out is the animation. Pixar, for a bit, was starting to have a very distinct animation style. It was a really great and beautiful animation style, but if they weren’t careful, it would’ve become repetitive film after film. Between Pixar’s last three films (“Soul,” “Luca” and now this), Pixar is finally finding unique ways to visually tell their stories and it’s great to see that type of risk pay off the way it has. The animation style is very much in the same vein as Domee Shi’s Oscar winning short film “Bao” and it’s great. Like any good Pixar film, the character designs are distinct and all the colors really pop off the screen.
This film is set in 2002 and that’s very clear from watching it. From Tamagotchis to flip phones, the early 2000s are all over this film, especially in the music choices. One of the things that really drives the plot of the movie is how much Mei really wants to see her favorite boy band, 4Town, perform in concert and there are a lot of early 2000s boyband songs that really help take you back to this time period. There are some generally good songs played here, especially 4Town’s original song “Nobody Like U” which is played in the final act.
The final act is very different, although just as good, from the first two. It goes into an anime-inspired final battle between Mei and something I won’t spoil and it was really fun. The action elements here are like a completely different film from the funny and charming coming-of-age story that came before it, but it was very fun and an entertaining and Domee Shi and the animation team do a really great job crafting this fight. The final act also leads to a very emotional moment between Mei and her mother that was a huge pay off in the film and, like Pixar is famous for, it brought me to tears.
The voice cast is perfect and Rosalie Chiang is great in the leading role. She’s the perfect mix of quirky and endearing needed for her character and she captures the angst of a early 2000s teenager very well. Sandra Oh as her movie is by far the best in the film and I just loved what she did here so much. She’s really a star and between this, Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon,” and Netflix’s “Over the Moon,” I really hope she continues her amazing streak of voice work in the future. Orion Lee as Mei’s dad doesn’t have a lot to do, but he does have one very sweet and emotional scene with Mei in her bedroom that teared me up.
“Turning Red” is personally, for me, a top 10 Pixar film and one that talks about some very important topics and does it well. It’s entertaining, charming, funny and emotional which is all anyone could ask for from Pixar. “Turning Red” is currently streaming on Disney+ and I highly recommend people of all ages to check it out. Period.
