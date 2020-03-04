"It's no use, Mr. James; it's turtles all the way down." — J. R. Ross, Constraints on Variables in Syntax, 1967.
At this point it’s little more than conjecture, but the unfolding saga of the Van Buren County election commission, and its budget, and its actions, and its members soon-to resign after its budget and actions became apparent, appears capable of selling a lot of newspaper ink in the time to come.
The cannon shot which started all this was a special meeting of the Van Buren County Quorum Court last Tuesday, Feb. 25. The meeting was special for being called off-schedule, and the meeting was called off-schedule because the election commission had burned through its 2020 budget.
The 2020 fiscal year begins Jan. 1, so yes, in less than two months the budget was gone.
Burning through its budget is serious enough – especially when state law does not allow deficit spending by counties – but in the case of Van Buren County this is especially serious. The county set up this year’s budget based on revenue projections which run about the same as 2004 revenues. Which is to say there’s no money in Van Buren County.
Major employers have left the area, the gas wells are capped, and the money is, simply, somewhere else.
In turn department budges have been slashed, hiring freezes put in place and otherwise nickels are pinched. Then it turns out the election commission was out of money.
It had, on one hand, a somewhat daunting task. New voting machines were being implemented, and with that, and with the position of County Election Coordinator being one of the ones cut, it fell to the commission to get the new machines and procedures in place.
It took a lot, but what it took, the court found out that Tuesday, was 25 meetings of the commission since Jan. 1, some meeting of which were less than two-and-a-half hours long, all meetings of which pay $150 for the election commission head, and $125 for the commission’s two additional members.
The Quorum Court had a problem with this, especially when commission head Johnny Rhoda told the court “I was not aware the county was facing a budget problem.”
This brought about a rare raised voice from County Judge Dale James, replying “Have you been living under a rock?”
Two members of the election commission, as I type this, have resigned, both the Republican Party members. The third member, from the Democratic party, is expected to resign, all resignations becoming effective once Tuesday’s elections are certified.
A question yet-unanswered remains as to the cost of training what will be the incoming commission members. At the same time an ordinance received its first reading at the same special meeting, which would lower the pay rate for election commissioners to the $100 range.
Oh but there’s more.
A police report is floating around, having been to the prosecutor’s desk and sent back (in effect) for further investigation, about the election commission breaking into a Boy Scouts of America trailer parked at the County Annex building.
The commission, and the evidence is still building and being sorted, that the commission saw the trailer, didn’t see the trailer being used, and determined it had been abandoned. Then two members of the commission went out back and broke the locks off the trailer, wanting to use it to haul the new, larger-than-the-old, election equipment.
As soon as they broke in they found the trailer still had things in it and retreated. The “What gives them the right?” question hangs on several points, conflicting testimony not in the least, about who told who when the trailer belonged to who and what it cost to replace the locks.
In all seriousness, this will likely get a column of its own in the past. As it is, I’m on weekly phone calls with the County Prosecutor, Chad Brown, about where the county is with the investigation into what was labeled “Trailergate” at the special meeting.
At the moment, the usual investigation ongoing/no comment statement is in effect, but at the same time unconfirmed reports have additional police interviews underway.
It gets better: Someone on Facebook got a copy of the Trailergate police report, posted it, and the (usual and as-expected) torches-and-pitchforks crowd has been screaming for blood ever since. (I’m not sure whose blood, those grand posturing statements becoming boring long before they become informative and I move on. Facebook after all.)
Best part? All of this took place after last week’s issue went to press, so the Wednesday morning headlines are likely to stir this up in some other direction.
