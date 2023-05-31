Many of the legal cases in the United States in the mid-twentieth century centered on titanic ideas of civil liberties and civil rights. These legal outcomes changed the United States forever.

In Arkansas, two African American brothers, Joseph Robert Booker and William A. Booker, both became lawyers and built a powerful law firm in Little Rock in a time when few African Americans could even practice law in the state. These two brothers would lead the charge in several prominent cases that had lasting effects on Arkansas.

