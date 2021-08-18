When I was a young man, I might have hoped someday to be remembered with a monument like Sen. J. William Fulbright’s. Now that I’m a middle-aged man, I’m hoping to have one like Nikki Garrett’s.
Fulbright, who died in 1995, has been the subject of an ongoing controversy on the University of Arkansas’ campus. During his three decades in the United States Senate, he created a respected international education exchange program that continues to this day. He was the longest serving chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and eventually became an opponent of the Vietnam War. But he also voted against civil rights legislation in the 1950s and 1960s, and he joined with other Southern senators in signing the Southern Manifesto opposing school integration.
His civil rights record has tainted his legacy and threatened the placement of his statue at the west entrance of Old Main on the University of Arkansas campus. A committee voted 15-1 to remove his statue, the idea being that African-American students should not have to walk past a monument honoring a man who opposed letting people with their skin color attend college there.
But Fulbright has his defenders, including members of the Arkansas Legislature who don’t like “cancel culture” and passed a law earlier this year making it hard to move statues. Stuck between a rock and a hard place, the UA Board of Trustees voted unanimously July 28 instead to add “context” to Fulbright’s memorial.
Which was the right decision. Fulbright’s accomplishments and failures were both too significant to be swept into the dustbin of history. He was a man and politician of his time. Had he not signed the Southern Manifesto, he would have been voted out of office. That’s an explanation, not a defense. He later voted to confirm to the Supreme Court Thurgood Marshall, the African American lawyer who won the Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka case that made school integration the law of the land.
Whether or not to move Fulbright’s statue was a difficult issue. Now comes an equally hard part: adding the “context” the board voted for. It would require more than a plaque. Perhaps the university could have placed near Fulbright’s statue a monument honoring Silas Hunt, the first African-American student admitted to the university in the 20th century. However, there’s already one on campus. But to provide context, the university also might need to include a representation of the many young people who’ve benefited from the Fulbright exchange program.
Statues – big chunks of lifeless stone – rarely offer context. Their purpose is to venerate, not educate, and, at worst, to idolize. We should erect few of them.
They’ve been in the news lately. Elsewhere, monuments to the Confederacy have been coming down. Arkansas’ allotted two statues at the U.S. Capitol – one depicting a long-dead governor and senator who once extolled the “white standard of civilization” – are being replaced by statues of civil rights activist Daisy Bates and musician Johnny Cash. A hundred years from now, maybe they’ll be replaced.
Nikki Garrett, on the other hand, wasn’t famous. The resident of the Big Creek community near Malvern was a homeschooling mom who died of cancer in 2013 at age 40. I may have met her once or twice.
One of her favorite songs was “She Loved” by Jeff and Sheri Easter. Garrett had tried to live her life like that, her beloved grandmother being an example she tried to follow. Her widower, Waylon, had those two simple words inscribed on the back of her tombstone.
What a way to be remembered.
I don’t know what was in Fulbright’s heart when he was voting against civil rights laws, or when he voted to confirm Marshall to the Supreme Court. It does not appear he was a diehard racist. His actions reflected the cultural climate when he was raised and the political climate when he was elected.
Regardless, his actions nearly got his statue moved 26 years after he died, which should be a lesson for anyone aspiring to be “great.” Cultural values change. What once was thought noble later can be deemed shameful. Statues can be ignored, moved or torn down. They’ll eventually crumble.
But love endures. It never faileth. It needs no context and doesn’t require a plaque. In fact, two words will suffice.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 16 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
