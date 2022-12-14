One critic called him “the Hank Williams of American poetry,” which Miller Williams took to be the highest compliment. Miller Williams, a Hoxie native, was one of the most celebrated writers to come from Arkansas.

Born in 1930, the family moved often. His father, a Methodist minister, brought the family from parish to parish, helping implant the love of words in the younger Williams along the way. He graduated from high school in 1947 in Fort Smith and drifted from college to college, alternately attending Hendrix College, Arkansas State Teachers College (now the University of Central Arkansas), and Arkansas State University. He was initially discouraged from an English major by an aptitude test that said he had no aptitude in the handling of words. Instead, he went into science.

