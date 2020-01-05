Editor’s note: This column was written by a student in Joe McGarrity’s intermediate microeconomics class at UCA. Joe McGarrity, a regular columnist, has vetted this column.
On May 15, 2019 the Chinese technology company Huawei was blacklisted when it was added to the United States “entity list” which requires American firms to obtain a government license in order to sell products to this firm. The American government fears that its equipment could be used by the Chinese government to spy on other countries and companies.
Trump administration has reasons to believe that the company’s ties with the Chinese government will harm the U.S security. In fact, Huawei grew its global revenues from $28 billion in 2009 to $107 billion in 2018 after being greatly aided by subsidies from the Chinese government. In addition, Chinese tech firms are required to give “technical support and assistance” to the government in the interest of preserving national security. By blacklisting the company, the US may have saved itself from some dangerous threats and may have made a big step to preserve US national security.
Many technology experts support the ban because of 5G “war.” U.S officials say Chinese companies like Huawei should not be authorized to build out the important infrastructure, such as software and radio networking facilities that will enable 5G. As a matter of fact, Huawei has made significant efforts and progress toward the creation of a 5G network. From manufacturing base stations, antennas, routers and cables implanting the entire infrastructure, Huawei is taking the lead. Their importance is reflected in their role in setting technology benchmarks and standards by 5G networks in the working groups of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).
The U.S is currently the global leader in 4G technology and is using a market-based approach to develop 5G. As a result of this leadership, U.S GDP was increased by $ 100 billion in 2016 according Michael Kratsios who is the Deputy U.S. Chief Technology Officer in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.
In the next few years, 5G will be needed much more than before because the spectrum used for mobile communication is becoming crowded. Current networks cannot always meet consumers demands for data. 5G is designed to enable lower lag times and faster speeds than previous wireless networks like 4G and 3G. Perhaps 5G is a probable game-changer for functions like remote surgery or driverless cars that require reliable and fast internet connections. Therefore, leading the technologies that enable 5G networks will be crucial to tech companies. It is estimated that with 5G, as much as $275 billion will be invested by U.S wireless carriers. Roughly three million jobs will be created in the U.S, and we can expect approximately $500 billion in GDP growth according to Jeff Brown, a tech investor.
Because Huawei mostly buys from its American suppliers such as Qualcomm and Intel Corp., having to wait for approval to buy anything from them will slow its 5G progress. The company would lose $30 billion in revenue over the next two years if the total ban is upheld according to Huawei’s CEO. However, Huawei is already looking at other alternative suppliers outside the U.S. By hampering the Chinese firm, the Trump administration may be giving the Silicon Valley companies an advantage in their competition to be the first to produce and supply 5G.
