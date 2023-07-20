When I think about the unbridled violence problem we have in our country, I think the American people are getting a bad deal. The term “unbridled” is a wild horse term like the large herds of wild horses in the West that are free to run as fast and as far as they want to without a bridle or bit in their mouth to control them. This is what I see on the screen or television set when I see violence. The sky is the limit, they can have as much and be as violent as they wish to be, and they don’t have any restraints. Like most things, it’s all about money. However, here is the difference when it comes to real life.

When an actor gets shot and dies on the big screen or television set, after the scene is over, they just get up, get their paycheck and go home. But not so in real life. When someone gets shot and dies in real life, they are given a funeral and are buried, never to be seen or heard from again. How dumb can we be? For several decades now, Hollywood has been producing this kind of entertainment and making millions, perhaps billions, of dollars and there is nothing to slow them down.

