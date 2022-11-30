At the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, there are Uncle Sam posters on the walls and 1940 Life magazines on tables. Many of them are hawking the importance placed on purchasing War Bonds during WWII.

Americans were encouraged to buy War Bonds, ultimately, providing money to the government that would be returned to the purchaser after the war. A kicker, the return would include interest. World War II was very expensive and the government needed a lot of liquid money very quickly.

