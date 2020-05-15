The coronavirus had a rapid and devastating impact on the economic fortunes of many Americans, especially to those who lost their jobs. In February, the unemployment rate was 3.5 percent, which is about as low as it ever gets.
Two months later, the unemployment rate rose to 14.7 percent. Many Americans are wondering how bad this most recent unemployment rate really is. The short answer is, by historical standards, the current unemployment rate is frightfully bad.
The unemployment rate publicized in the media is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and based on the Current Population Survey. This data series is comprised of monthly data and extends back to 1948. Since 1948, the unemployment rate rose to at least 10 percent during two economic downturns. First, in November and December of 1982, the unemployment rate reached 10.8 percent. The economy was in a severe recession that was mostly caused by the Federal Reserve’s attempt to reduce the inflation rate by reducing the growth in the money supply. Second, in October 2009, the unemployment rate reached 10 percent. In this case, the economy had been through a financial crisis that caused a deep recession. The current unemployment rate is at almost four full percentage points higher than the worst rates since 1948.
To find unemployment rates as bad as those we are now experiencing, a person must look at data from the Great Depression. The National Bureau of Economic Research suggests the worst unemployment rates occurred during a four month stretch from March 1933 to June 1933 when the unemployment rate exceeded 25 percent. Luckily, our current situation is not nearly this bad.
During the Great Depression, the unemployment rate remained above 20 percent from April 1932 through December 1933. Additionally, the unemployment rate stayed above 15 percent from August 1931 until December 1935. These months had unemployment rates higher than our current 14.7 percent rate.
The stretch of the Great Depression that most closely matches the unemployment rate that we are now experiencing lasted for seven months from January 1936 to July of the same year. During these months, the unemployment rate fluctuated between 14.25 percent and 15.6 percent. Generally, the unemployment rate decreased after July 1936 with the exception of a brief spike in the unemployment rate due to a misguided and short-lived attempt by the Federal Reserve to reduce the money supply.
Knowing a little bit of history can help us put things in perspective. Years ago, I heard economists argue we will never experience another depression. These scholars believed our profession had figured out how to manipulate the economy to prevent it from reaching such bad outcomes. I tend to recoil at statements that exude so much confidence in predictions of the future. Instead, it is more useful to refer to historical data to provide insight into how bad things can get.
Perhaps, history can offer some guidance into identifying the policies that can improve the current economic situation, but we need to treat this guidance carefully since the cause of current downturn differs so much from the causes of these other downturns.
