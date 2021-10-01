Hello everyone!
I am a firm believer that every marriage can be better. I am convinced that every bad marriage can become good. Every good marriage can become great, and every great marriage can become greater. So today, I want to share with you three habits that lead to unhappy marriages.
The first tip is too much screen time. Whether we are talking about your smart phone or your television set. There is nothing worse than trying to have a meaningful conversation with someone who will not take their eyes of their screen. Surprisingly enough, the issue is usually not what you’re doing while on your Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Nor is the issue typically what you are watching on television. For the most part, the problem occurs when you deny your partner valuable time and attention in favor of more screen time. This is why the Bible warns us in James 1:19, “My dear brothers and sisters, take note of this: everyone should be QUICK to listen, slow to speak, and slow to become angry.” If you want your marriage to be better, you must be quick to listen by limiting your screen time.
The second tip is ignoring problems. The truth of the matter is there are no perfect marriages. We are all imperfect people with our own individual likes, dislikes, opinions, and mindsets. For these reasons, we will not always agree on every subject. Therefore, it is imperative that we address issues and misunderstandings in our marriage while they are small in nature. Resist the urge to procrastinate even if you have a non-conversational personality. Always remember, problems do not go away simply because you choose to ignore them. This is why Jesus encourage us in Matthew 18:15, “If your brother or sister sins, go and point out their fault, just between the two of you. If they listen to you, you have won them over.” If you want your marriage to be better, you must talk through your problems no matter how difficult or awkward the conversation.
The third and final tip for today is becoming too boring and predictable. No one wants to be married to a stagnant, inactive spouse. Regardless of our age and stage in life we should all be willing to grow and develop. I challenge you to break your normal mundane routine and do something spontaneous. It does not have to be expensive or extravagant to be fun. Your goal is to make more memories not more bills. Proverbs 17:22 sums it up in this manner, “A cheerful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones.” If you want your marriage to be better, you must be intentional about having fun together.
Yes, I truly believe that every marriage can be better. I am also convinced that too much screen time, ignoring problems, and becoming a boring, predictable spouse can lead to an unhappy marriage. I leave you today with the words of Jesus found in Mark 10:9, “Therefore, what God has joined together, let no one separate.”
Blessing!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.