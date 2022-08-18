I am a firm believer that even though we may not be able to always control the negative emotions we experience in the heat of the moment. We, however, can always control how we choose to respond and/or express those emotions. Therefore, I want to share with you three unhealthy emotions we need to learn to cope with in a way that pleases our God.
We need to learn how to cope with the unhealthy emotion of guilt. Guilt has been simply defined as, “a feeling of regret as a result of having done something wrong.” The Bible says it best in Palms 69:5, “You, God, know my folly; my guilt is not hidden from you.” The best way to cope with our guilt is to admit it to God and apologize when necessary to our fellow man. I tell people all the time that the best apology you can give a person is a change in your behavior. We remove the heavy load of guilt from our life when we confess it to God and make amends with our neighbor.
We need to learn how to cope with the unhealthy emotion of anger. Anger can be characterized “as a strong emotion of agitation that occurs when a need or expectation goes unmet.” We are all tempted to become angry when we feel our rights have been ignored or violated. In fact, the Bible declares in Proverbs 29:22, “An angry person stirs up conflict, and a hot-tempered person commits many sins.” When we feel ourselves becoming upset, we should pause and pray. We should pause to give ourselves time to cool down and we should pray to get God’s perspective on the issue at hand. Do not allow out of control anger to cause you to say or do something you will later regret.
We need to learn how to cope with the unhealthy emotion of greed. Greed has been described as, “a selfish and excessive desire for more of something than you actually need.” Greed can be subtle, or it can be overt. Overall, greed says I want more! I want more money. I want more possessions. I want more fame and attention. Yet, Jesus warns us in Luke 12:15, “Watch out! Be on your guard against all kinds of greed; life does not consist in an abundance of possessions.” In other words, the true value of a person comes from their self-worth not their net worth. It comes from a real and authentic relationships with God our father. Do not allow your pursuit of material things to cause you to neglect your relationship with God our Father.
The truth of the matter is this, Christians do not react according to our feelings. We react according to the truth of God’s word. Therefore, we must learn how to cope with the unhealthy emotions of guilt, anger, and greed in a way that pleases our Lord. I leave you today with wise words given by King Solomon in Proverbs 25:28, “Like a city whose walls are broken into is a person who lacks self-control.”
