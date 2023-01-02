The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized use of an updated COVID-19 booster shot for everyone 12 and older on September 2, children ages 5 through 11 on October 12 and children 6 months old through 5 years old on December 9. Since the initial authorization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its COVID vaccination guidelines to reflect these changes.
Here are some frequently asked questions about the updated booster and their answers based on the CDC’s recommendations.
Q: Do I need to get an updated booster shot?
A: The CDC recommends getting an updated booster shot if you received your last shot over two months ago. Whether your most recent shot was the final of the two initial vaccine doses or an original monovalent booster, you should receive an updated bivalent booster shot. You should also get an updated shot even if you received more than one original booster shot.
Q: Why are the updated boosters called “bivalent?”
A: Bivalent boosters protect against both the virus that causes COVID and the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants. Previous boosters are monovalent because they primarily protected against the original virus and they offer less protection against Omicron than the updated booster shot.
Q: What does getting a booster shot look like if I have or have had COVID?
A: The CDC recommends delaying your booster shot three months from when you first started exhibiting symptoms, and if you had no symptoms, three months from your first positive COVID test. However, you might need to get an updated vaccine sooner depending on your personal risk for developing severe diseases; the risk your loved ones and close contacts have for developing severe diseases; your local COVID Community Level (find more info here); and the current most common COVID variant.
Q: Can I get a booster shot if it’s from a different manufacturer than my initial doses?
A: Yes. Anyone aged 6 or older can still receive an updated bivalent booster even if the brand is different from their initial vaccination doses. The CDC recommends against mixing shots from different manufacturers for your initial doses, though. If your first vaccine dose is from Pfizer, your second dose should be, too. But if the location you go to get an updated booster only has updated booster shots from Moderna, that’s okay.
Learn more about getting your COVID vaccine here.
