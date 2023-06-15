I read this quote this morning and thought, what a wonderful way to begin an article: In God’s upside down Kingdom, those who serve are the greatest of all, reflecting the character of Jesus himself, “who came not to be served but to serve” Matthew 28:20.

If you will recall last week our article was titled, What makes you happy? I went into detail on somethings that in life in fact do make you happy, and I so feel we can tie this even more together by serving.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.