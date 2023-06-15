I read this quote this morning and thought, what a wonderful way to begin an article: In God’s upside down Kingdom, those who serve are the greatest of all, reflecting the character of Jesus himself, “who came not to be served but to serve” Matthew 28:20.
If you will recall last week our article was titled, What makes you happy? I went into detail on somethings that in life in fact do make you happy, and I so feel we can tie this even more together by serving.
When I was preparing for retirement many folks asked me what in the world are you going to do with all your free time? Fast forward two years into retirement and my wife said to me the other day, you know you are so much more busy now than you ever were when you worked. I must admit she is right, for there are many times I say, wow I just don’t have enough time to get this all done.
Last summer I helped a church carpenter (ironic huh), build an outdoor patio in our back yard. Now, this could have only been accomplished by the help of some of my dear friends, serving and assisting us in the project. In fact one of my close friends, Ron, would say to you Joe asked me to help for 30 minutes and it ended up being 32 days. Sadly, he is ever so true about his comments.
This year my wife and I have over the past month been helping a good friend of ours that we go to church with move from an apartment to a new home for her. This is such an exciting time in her life and there have been many, many things to do to get her ready to go from A to B. In fact as I type this article this morning, today is our final day, total move day today. While we have been doing this, exhaustion has occurred numerous times, but friends, it has been an exhaustion like no other. Serving and assisting others, brings with it a love like one can only experience when helping others.
I can offer you example after example of folks who love to serve. They find a joy in doing so that well, is just not available without serving.
While helping our friend move, we have seen others step up and serve as well, and that is such a joy and blessing. I have learned a good bit about what was occurring last year in my life, by those helping me, and it just shows the love one has for another.
In your life there are many ways you can serve, in fact, in my book, titled Simple Blessings, there is a chapter on Blessed by Serving, with many ways you can serve locally, and it doesn’t have to wait until you retire.
Upside down. No doubt God intended to turn the world upside down in many ways when he sent his son into the world. One of those was to show that loving and caring for others can so be done by offering your talents and serving others in your life.
Today and every day, look for ways to make the lives of those around you better, even if it involves a total stranger. Serving is a gift that is given not only to another but to yourself as well. Live your life upside down from time to time and see how much joy you get in life, and that will my friends lead you indeed to more happiness.
