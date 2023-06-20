Strolling around the Farmer’s Market a few weeks ago, I was looking around for some inspiration. One of the items that caught my attention was the fresh eggs. Since eggs are a versatile ingredient, I started thinking about the different ways they could be used as the main ingredient. With the time of the year of picnics and outdoor gatherings here, I thought that some new Deviled Egg recipes would fill the bill.
Today, I am sharing three distinct recipes for these appetizer offerings. The first is a very southern Pimento Cheese Deviled Eggs. Next uses seafood, Spicy Crab Deviled Eggs. Rounding the recipes out is a Cajun style egg, Andouille Deviled Eggs. Go to the Farmer’s Market or grocery store, grab some eggs, and Let’s head to the kitchen!
Pimento Cheese Deviled Eggs
Pimento cheese is a great Southern invention. If you have a particular brand of pimento cheese, you can substitute it for the five ingredients after the eggs.
1/4 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
1 tablespoon chopped pimentos, drained
2 to 3 tablespoon mayonnaise
2 teaspoons Creole mustard
2 teaspoons grated onions
Creole seasoning to taste
Directions: Cut the eggs in half and carefully remove the yolks. Put the yolks in a bowl with the cheese, pimentos, mayonnaise, mustard, and onions and blend. Season with hot sauce and Creole seasoning. Fill the egg whites with equal amounts of the mixture and garnish with a sprinkling of paprika. Keep chilled until serving.
Spicy Crab Deviled Eggs
The spiciness of this dish can be adjusted by either omitting the sriracha or adding more. Be careful when you are folding in the crabmeat. You don’t want to break up any large lumps.
6 hard-boiled eggs, peeled
4 ounces lump crabmeat, picked through for shells
1/2 stalk celery, finely chopped
3 tablespoons fresh chives, chopped
1 tablespoon Creole mustard
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
Directions: Using a sharp knife, cut off the top 1/2 inch of each egg, discard top. Over a medium bowl, remove egg yolks from whites. With a fork, mash egg yolks. Gently fold in crabmeat, celery, chives, sour cream, mayonnaise, mustard, lemon juice, sriracha, salt and pepper.
Spoon crab mixture into egg whites. Garnish with paprika and chives, if desired.
Andouille Deviled Eggs
You know my love for andouille. Most recipes use either mayonnaise or mustard. This recipe takes both of those condiment flavors into consideration with the other ingredients.
12 large hard-cooked eggs
1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon finely chopped andouille sausage
1/4 cup finely chopped green bell pepper
1/2 cup mayonnaise or Creole mustard
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Directions: Peel each egg, and halve lengthwise. Set aside.
In a small skillet, add oil and heat over medium heat. Add andouille and bell pepper, and cook, stirring 3 minutes. Drain on paper towels; let stand until cool.
In a small mixing bowl, add egg yolks, and mash with a fork. Add andouille mixture and mayonnaise or creole mustard. Season with salt and cayenne pepper, stirring to combine.
Spoon yolk mixture into egg whites and garnish with parsley, if desired.
Deviled eggs are great recipes for someone learning to cook. All you need to do is boil your eggs for 10 minutes and make your filling. With a little creativity, you can have your own signature dish. It’s always fun when people rave over your creations. You feel such joy and a great sense of accomplishment!
Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina. His cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food,” is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.
