Strolling around the Farmer’s Market a few weeks ago, I was looking around for some inspiration. One of the items that caught my attention was the fresh eggs. Since eggs are a versatile ingredient, I started thinking about the different ways they could be used as the main ingredient. With the time of the year of picnics and outdoor gatherings here, I thought that some new Deviled Egg recipes would fill the bill.

Today, I am sharing three distinct recipes for these appetizer offerings. The first is a very southern Pimento Cheese Deviled Eggs. Next uses seafood, Spicy Crab Deviled Eggs. Rounding the recipes out is a Cajun style egg, Andouille Deviled Eggs. Go to the Farmer’s Market or grocery store, grab some eggs, and Let’s head to the kitchen!

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina. His cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food,” is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

