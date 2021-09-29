Lexus is known for its class-leading prestige, luxurious amenities and whisper quiet ride and not so much for its rip-roaring performance. While there are a lot of RCs on the road with V6 power, this big V8 has swagger.
The rear drive RC-F coupe with 472 ponies and V8 power has impressive acceleration and plays nicely with German rivals’ Mercedes, BMW and Audi.
Pros:
Lexus build quality
Hugs the road
Excellent value in its class
Cons:
Rear seats strictly for kids
Tiny trunk
Fussy infotainment touchpad
With an eight-speed direct shift tranny, power is sent to its rear wheels with equal torque through a sophisticated system that results in tight grip with oversize rear tires compared with front paws. Michelin Pilot 4S rubber mounted on available 19-inch, seven-spoke alloys are designed to keep rear tire-shredding to a minimum.
In our independent track testing, the RC-F ran the zero to 60 mile per hour segment in four seconds flat, the same as BMW’s M440i and in the same camp with AMG 43 and 63, BMW M3 and M4 and Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. Lexus claims a top speed of 170 mph.
All are base priced in the $60s and into the high $90s fully optioned. Our test car was stickered at $90,835.
Driving modes are selectable from Eco providing the best fuel consumption numbers to Normal, Sport and Sport Plus. EPA testing showed a combined fuel economy of 19 miles per gallon for average driving. With aggressive maneuvers, powering into corners and acceleration testing we recorded 16.5 mpg.
The RC F debuted in 2015 and has had incremental changes over the years with more optional equipment moving to the standard column.
Carbon fiber body panels have expanded this year with a carbon fiber roof, front spoiler, diffuser, speed activated wing along with Brembo brake calipers and rocker panel splitters. You will want to be careful not to crease the latter since a trip to the dealer will be expensive. The carbon package runs $11,400.
A massive love or hate black mesh grille separates LED headlamps above fog lamp housing with more mesh. The result is a low-slung coupe with classic lines and the closest model to the company’s LFA supercar, a $375,000 exotic.
Unlike some of its rivals, the RC F adds a collection of advanced driving assistance including adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitors, rear cross traffic alert, forward collision mitigation, lane departure mitigation that keeps the car in the lane and automatic high beams.
The interior is posh with form fitting bucket seats up front. A mouse pad on the center console controls everything in the car, albeit with some distraction while driving. Fortunately, there are redundant buttons throughout to make the same adjustments.
The 10.3-inch color display is nicely tucked below the dashboard to reduce glare and control the Mark Levinson audio system with 17 speakers and 835 watts of juice.
Be sure to test drive the RC F before accepting a European rival.
What was reviewed:
2021 Lexus RC F
Engine: 5.0-liter V8, 472 hp, 395 lb. ft. of torque
EPA mileage per gallon of fuel: 16 city, 24 highway, 19 combined
Assembled: All RC F models are assembled in Japan. U.S./Canadian parts content, 0 percent. Major source of foreign parts, Japan, 100 percent. Country of origin, engine and transmission, Japan.
Crash test ratings: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) awarded the RC F its highest rating of “Good” in moderate and small overlap frontal offset, side impact, rollover protection and head/ seat restraint in rear impact (whiplash) protection. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) had not rated the RC F as of this writing.
Warranty: 4-year/50,000 mile basic; 6-year/70,000-mile powertrain; first two scheduled maintenance services.
