Many people have stopped frequenting certain types of businesses during the pandemic. Only a few go to the movies or to restaurants. While some restaurants have managed to get by serving the small number of people who are willing to eat inside and by serving takeout, other restaurants have gone out of business. I have already seen some of my favorite restaurants in Conway close down for good. Restaurants, and many other businesses, will struggle until customers feel that they are safe when they are inside these establishments. These businesses need to come up with a plan to help them get through these still trying times, so they do not also have to shut their doors. Luckily, such a plan exists.
A restaurant, for example, could pick one day a week and call it vaccine day. On vaccine day, only customers who have been vaccinated will be allowed in the restaurant. This rule will turn potential customers into actual customers. People will feel that the restaurant is a safe environment on vaccine day, so they will be willing to go out to eat; most likely many of these people would have stayed home without this kind of assurance. Vaccine days would give the restaurant one day where they could earn revenue that is close to what they were used to before the pandemic. As more people get vaccinated, restaurants could offer more vaccine days each week.
Restaurants are not ready to start having vaccine days yet. This plan won’t work until all of the workers at these restaurants are vaccinated. A customer won’t feel safe if the other customers have received their shots, but their waiter hasn’t. In order to move us a step closer to the day when vaccine days can be implemented, I would encourage the governor to include restaurant employees in the group of people who are allowed to get the vaccines (other similar groups could be included as well).
I can anticipate one possible objection to my proposal. You may ask – how could the restaurant know who was vaccinated? Israel has already solved this problem. Israel has inoculated over half of its population with covid vaccines. Consequently, Israel is thinking about issues and coming up with solutions to problems that we won’t face for a while. Israel’s solution was to issue green passports. With a green passport, an Israeli citizen would be allowed into restaurants, movie theaters, concert halls, and many other public places. Without a passport, the Israeli citizen would be denied entrance to these public venues.
Vaccine days are a scaled back version of Israel’s green passport policy. America is not ready to adopt Israel’s policy of excluding people from establishments seven days a week, mostly since so many of our citizens have not been eligible to receive the covid vaccine yet. It just would not seem fair. Americans will, however, probably feel okay about prohibiting entry into certain stores on one day a week.
If restaurants and other establishments start having vaccine days, society at large will benefit. Mostly because the vaccine days will help our country overcome a problem we will face in the near future. The problem is many people are reluctant to get the covid vaccine. If enough people refuse to get these shots, we may never reach herd immunity and the disease may continue to be with us. My vaccine days proposal gives these people an incentive to become inoculated. Many of these people will get their shots so they can get a passport (like the green one in Israel) that allows them to get into establishments that they want to frequent. The vaccine days proposal harnesses incentives to move our country a step closer to reaching herd immunity and it gives vulnerable companies a way to increase their revenue during these tough economic times.
Joe McGarrity is a professor of economics at the University of Central Arkansas.
