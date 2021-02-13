The arrow Cupid shot at me
Is right where it’s supposed to be.
My heart was pierced.
But I don’t feel a bit of pain;
There’s just a reeling in my brain
That’s pretty fierce.
For you, my lovely Valentine,
Enchant my heart and move my mind
In crazy ways.
I’ll try now to explain to you
How you kaleidoscope my view –
How you emblaze.
You light my eyes and attitude,
And fill me with beatitude,
So deep inside.
Your sorcery’s a stunning force
That launches a celestial course,
And I just ride.
My tribulations and my woe
Have gone where the forgotten go.
They set me free.
My senses fill with sweet delight
As I’m transported in a flight
To ecstasy.
My body shakes with sweet pulsations –
Ecstatic, visceral sensations –
A gushing glee.
An uncontrolled romantic mania,
A howling werewolf’s moon insania,
Arouses me.
This ancient force, so strong and mystic –
This supercalifragilistic
Song and dance
Has tossed me in a jamboree –
A jazzy, Jumping jubilee
Of pure romance
I shout hosannas to the sky
That thrill the eagles flying by,
And do cartwheels.
My grin’s too wide for any face.
I’m laughing like a basket case
With snorts and squeals.
I’m freaking and I’m frolicking;
I’m gamboling and rollicking,
And living large.
My mind’s a festival – a fair –
And everything that’s fun is there,
All free of charge.
I dance with Kelly and Astaire,
Defying all the laws of air
In my top hat.
I march through Oz with Sousa’s band,
And River Dance in Wonderland,
A-rat-tat-tat.
I’m looking down like I’m the moon
On Shangri La and Brigadoon,
Where angels sing.
The Gods of Mount Olympus jam
With me and Frank and Dean and Sam,
On pop and swing.
I yell “Geronimo!” with brio,
And swan dive off the Cliffs of Rio,
Without a splash.
The Mormon Tabernacle Choir
Sings backup for my “Ring of Fire,’”
With Johnny Cash.
I’ve tried, but I should not expect
To make you know the full effect
Of what you do.
But if you stay, and never go,
The only thing you need to know
Is I love you.
