There’s a day that’s been invented

And every year augmented 

By florists, jewelers, makers of cards

That see an opportunity for huge rewards. 

First for folks of marrying age

Then those at the “seeing-just-one” stage 

The love-struck, both givers and receivers

Are customers, who as true believers

Will affirm the joy of romance and love

So others may know what they’re thinking of.

