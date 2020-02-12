There’s a day that’s been invented
And every year augmented
By florists, jewelers, makers of cards
That see an opportunity for huge rewards.
First for folks of marrying age
Then those at the “seeing-just-one” stage
The love-struck, both givers and receivers
Are customers, who as true believers
Will affirm the joy of romance and love
So others may know what they’re thinking of.
