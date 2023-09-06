There are autographs of famous people on a variety of items at the Museum of Veterans and Military in Vilonia.
Presidents and governors have signed letters recognizing the feats of veterans before and after their death. Some are handwritten in ink. One document on display is the stamped signature of former President Barack Obama thanking the family of the late Dave Spencer of Searcy, for his service. Delivering it to the museum in person, Dave said, that someone must have had a premonition. It was sent to his family three or four years before he died.
There’s a uniform shirt signed by former U.S. Navy SEAL Team 6 member Robert O’Neill who participated in Operation Neptune Spear, the mission that resulted in Osama bin Laden’s death on May 1, 2011.
There’s a photo taken at Mt. Suribachi signed by Corporal Charles W. Lindberg, then 24, in 1945. He carried a flame thrower with Company E, 28th Marines. He took part in raising the first flag atop Iwo Jima’s Mount Suribachi at about 10:30 a.m., Feb. 23, 1945. Lindberg earned a Silver Star Medal for his bravery. Out of the 40 man platoon that made the climb up Suribachi and raised the first American flag on captured Japanese territory, 36 were killed or wounded in the subsequent fighting on Iwo Jima.
According to historians, the most famous raising, however, is when a second flag was replaced with a larger flag – Feb. 23, 1945 about four hours after the first flag was raised.
There is also a framed, print document signed by Paul Tibbets Jr., who was a brigadier general in the U.S. Air Force during WWII. He is best known as the aircraft captain who flew the B-29 superfortress, Aug. 5, 1945, known as the Enola Gay when it dropped Little Boy, the first of two atomic bombs used in warfare, on the Japanese city of Hiroshima.
Along with the signature is a piece of metal identified as wing skin recovered from 829 DOC, also a B-29 superfortress and one of 1,644 manufactured in Wichita during World War II. For 42 years, Doc sat in the Mojave Desert serving as a target for the U.S. Navy. In 1987, Doc was found and plans were launched to remove and eventually restore the B-29 warbird to flying status. Tibbets participated in the restoration project with the selling of his signatures.
There are also signatures of the not so famous including KILROY. The words, “Kilroy was here,” is handwritten on the wall of the museum’s bathroom. The original legend of Kilroy dates to World War II and a man named James J. Kilroy was an inspector at Fore River Shipyard in Quincy, Mass. As Kilroy made his inspections – often going into tight spaces and down into tanks – he counted the blocks of rivets as he went. He then used a waxy chalk to leave a checkmark as to the area that he had approved.
Servicemen everywhere began seeing the signature and writing the meme. “Kilroy was here” soon became a popular message soldier’s left at various destinations. Before long, Kilroy’s mark had been noted throughout Europe and in the South Pacific. The men soon found it a favorite amusement to see how many places Kilroy could appear.
Some believe that “Kilroy was here” was a morale-builder as well. It seemed to give strength to the G.I.’s when they arrived at a new location and discovered that American soldiers already had been through the area.
Located at 53 N. Mt. Olive in Vilonia, the museum hours are 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday. Also, by appointment, open for group tours. For information, call 501-796-8181. There is no charge to tour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.