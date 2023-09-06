There are autographs of famous people on a variety of items at the Museum of Veterans and Military in Vilonia.

Presidents and governors have signed letters recognizing the feats of veterans before and after their death. Some are handwritten in ink. One document on display is the stamped signature of former President Barack Obama thanking the family of the late Dave Spencer of Searcy, for his service. Delivering it to the museum in person, Dave said, that someone must have had a premonition. It was sent to his family three or four years before he died.

