Korean car maker Hyundai is moving the bar in both directions with their growing fleet. Several years back they introduced the Palisade – a three row SUV- and its sibling Kia Telluride, each taking market share from rivals.
Not being content with just larger SUVs, they’ve now taken the Veloster, a hatchback compact first out in 2011 with plans to debut a mid-engine high performance sports car to compete with Corvette, Toyota Supra and Nissan 400Z. Simply amazing!
And on the way up that ladder, the Veloster introduced the N model in 2019 and a new eight speed dual clutch transmission the following year. Due to COVID, this years’ model is primarily a carryover.
Pros:
Great curb appeal
Fun to drive
Throaty exhaust
Cons:
Quirky door layout
Under pinnings need refinement
Upper trims get pricey
If your driving is primarily on city pavement and jack rabbit starts are not important, the base Veloster is one of the best deals at $18,900. Other trim levels include the 2.0 Premium, Turbo R Spec, Turbo, Turbo ultimate – low to high $20s and our test car for the week – Veloster N,tipping the scales at $34,745.
Three engines are offered starting with a sedate 147 horsepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder followed by an optional turbo 1.6-liter making 201 ponies. The Veloster N jumps the horsepower to 275 for an exhilarating experience ala Honda Civic Type R.
On our road course, the N took just 5.1 seconds to reach 60 miles per hour from a dead stop and 114 feet to brake the same distance. If high performance is not essential, the mid-range turbo trims offer playful handling for a lot less coin.
A few words about the three-door hatchback are in order. It’s an odd combination to have one driver side and two passenger side doors albeit the driver door is longer. Great for entry/exit on one side but not so much on the other.
The back seat is cramped and if you find yourself behind the driver alone in the car – well fugetaboutit since it’s also difficult to raise the driver seatback to get out. So, your choices are to climb over to the other side to exit or contort your way out.
But quirks aside, the Veloster N with its standard eight speed automatic dual clutch is a blast to drive. It’s one of the few point-and-shoot pocket rockets that keeps going through the gears, faster than a manual gear box is able while exhaust notes mark each gear.
An N Grip control system allows driving modes to change from Eco, Normal, Sport and N, the latter adding high performance adaptive suspension at each corner with G Force sensors, torque vectoring to keep stability, power axle with corner carving differential, oversize brake calipers and 19-inch alloys with sticky paws. Form fitting sport seats are a nice touch also.
For a low $30s price, the Veloster N will have you coming back for more with the confidence that it includes three year, 36,000-mile complimentary maintenance.
What was reviewed:
2021 Hyundai Veloster N
Engine: 2.o-liter, twin scroll turbo four cylinder, 275 horsepower
EPA Mileage: 20 city, 27 highway, 22 combined
Assembled: Fully assembled in Ulsan, Korea. U. S. / Canadian parts content – 3 percent. Major source of foreign parts, South Korea – 86 percent, Japan – 2 percent. Country of origin – engine and transmission – Korea.
Crash test ratings: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) selected the 2021 Veloster as a Top Safety Pick and awarded the SUV its highest rating of “Good” in small and moderate overlap front crash testing, side, roof strength, head restraint and seats and a “Superior” rating in crash avoidance and mitigation. Headlight illumination was rated Average to Poor depending on trim. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) ratings were not available as of this writing.
Warranty: 5 year/60,000 mile bumper to bumper; 10 year/100,000 mile power train; three-year/36,000 mile complimentary maintenance.
Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net
