I am proud to represent the over 50,000 veterans in central Arkansas who have proudly served our nation. Through their valiant service, they have defended the rights and freedoms of the United States and deserve the utmost recognition and care.
As your Representative in Congress, I aim to be a voice for central Arkansans, and one of my top priorities has been ensuring our veterans receive the care, benefits, and appreciation they deserve. The best way to support central Arkansas’s veterans is to understand the issues they are dealing with. I am proud to have three combat veterans serving on my team, each of whom started out in my office as fellow with the Wounded Warrior Fellowship Program, because they know what our veterans are going through and how frustrating navigating the VA and federal agencies can be. My team and I provide a connection, understanding, and perspective that other offices cannot. Arkansas veterans come to us because they know we deliver results.
The results speak for themselves. In 2021, we helped 636 central Arkansas veterans receive over $2.6 million in backpay and earned benefits. Since entering Congress in 2015, we have assisted nearly 5,000 veterans receive $30 million in backpay and earned benefits. We have gotten our veterans the awards, including Purple Hearts, service medals and other honors, that they rightfully earned. But this is just one way we are helping our veterans.
I recently brought together representatives from state and local government as well as veterans’ organizations including the Arkansas VFW, Vets Villages of America, American Legion Department of Arkansas, and other local stakeholders, for an update on the status of the Fisher House Foundation project in Little Rock. The foundation is building a “Fisher House” to provide accommodation for military and veteran families to stay while a loved one is in the hospital near military and VA medical centers. I have been working on this project since its inception, and I look forward to seeing it become a reality.
I am also proud of the work of my Veterans Advisory Council. This council is an open forum for central Arkansas veterans to discuss current issues such as unemployment and mental health, and I have hosted veterans PTSD roundtables discussions to help create spaces for veterans to discuss the battles they face after their service. I also established the Women’s Veterans Initiative (WVI), thanks to one of my key veteran staffers, Dlayne Tuccarione. The last 20 years has seen an increase in the number of women serving in the U.S. Armed Forces – with more women serving now than ever. At its core, the WVI brings together women veterans to form a community and to provide feedback to the VA on areas to focus on.
I am dedicated to serving our veterans, your families, and our community. It is vital that our heroes are recognized, appreciated, and taken care of. I am proud of my team and the leaders in our community that come together to ensure that the needs of our veterans are met.
If you are, or know of, a veteran facing issues or need assistance with a federal agency, please reach out to me at (501) 324-5941 or online at hill.house.gov
It is an honor to be your voice in Congress, and I look forward to assisting you.
