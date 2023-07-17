I am grateful County Judge Allen Dodson and Justice of the Peace Kris Kendrick brought an ordinance for the Faulkner County Quorum Court to create a full time Veterans Service Officer position. I am extremely grateful for the service of the current VSO, Al Meyer, but available data reveals the need for services is more than a single part-time position can provide. I fully support the creation of this position that I believe will improve services to the veterans in our county, increase the capacity of our county to provide services, and make Faulkner County a more desirable location for veterans to settle.
Sebastian and Saline Counties are the most similar to Faulkner with regard to population. According to estimates by the Veterans Administration and the US Census Bureau, both counties have a higher proportion of veterans than Faulkner. This suggests these counties are preferred by veterans seeking a place to settle. I spoke with some veteran advocates who emphatically stated there is more need for services than a single part-time VSO can provide. Increasing the capacity to fill those needs could make Faulkner County a more desirable location for veterans leaving active duty.
Sebastian County has two full-time VSOs and a receptionist in their Veteran Services Office. Statistics show that their office conducts three to five times as many consultations than Faulkner County for services each month. The ratio of claims filed for benefits is similar.
Not surprisingly, VA statistics also show the economic impact of veterans services is lower in Faulkner County than in either Saline or Sebastian. A lower proportion of veterans and a similar overall population, along with less capacity to provide services, means fewer dollars flowing into Faulkner County than our similarly situated counterparts. That means fewer dollars spent in stores and restaurants, fewer dollars spent on goods and services, fewer dollars spent that create jobs and economic growth in Faulkner County.
Those are the economic reasons it makes sense to create this new position. But the most important reason of all is we owe our veterans more than we are currently providing. Men and women who committed to serve this nation in order to preserve our freedoms deserve more than gratitude and platitudes when they return to civilian life.
The latest data reveal a higher veteran suicide rate in Faulkner County than 85 percent of other counties in Arkansas, including the two similarly situated counties mentioned above. The suicide rate for veterans in the US is 1.5 times the rate for non-veterans. What is the value of a single human life? If creating this position can provide the services that prevent a single veteran suicide, it is money well-spent. If the additional expenditure can bring our rate down to the rate of Sebastian County, it would prevent two to three veteran suicides annually.
We owe it to the men and women who sacrificed so much for our nation, for our state, and for our county. We owe it to them to make Faulkner County a place they want to live, a place they can transition successfully from military to civilian life, and a place where they can thrive.
For these reasons, I will vote Tuesday to create this full-time position for a Faulkner County Veterans Services Officer. Again, many thanks to Judge Allen Dodson and Justice of the Peace Kris Kendrick for bringing this before the Quorum Court.
