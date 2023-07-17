I am grateful County Judge Allen Dodson and Justice of the Peace Kris Kendrick brought an ordinance for the Faulkner County Quorum Court to create a full time Veterans Service Officer position. I am extremely grateful for the service of the current VSO, Al Meyer, but available data reveals the need for services is more than a single part-time position can provide. I fully support the creation of this position that I believe will improve services to the veterans in our county, increase the capacity of our county to provide services, and make Faulkner County a more desirable location for veterans to settle.

Sebastian and Saline Counties are the most similar to Faulkner with regard to population. According to estimates by the Veterans Administration and the US Census Bureau, both counties have a higher proportion of veterans than Faulkner. This suggests these counties are preferred by veterans seeking a place to settle. I spoke with some veteran advocates who emphatically stated there is more need for services than a single part-time VSO can provide. Increasing the capacity to fill those needs could make Faulkner County a more desirable location for veterans leaving active duty.

