There are a number of days in August that are important in military history and recognize the service and sacrifice of our heroes in uniform – from remembrances of V-J Day and recognition of Purple Heart recipients, to learning about the role of Navajo Code Talkers. We are surrounded by people who gave their time, talent and even their lives to defend our nation and ensure liberty for future generations. Honoring their bravery must always be a priority.

I enjoy sharing the stories of Arkansans who have worn our nation’s uniform in a feature my office calls “Salute to Veterans.” Each edition features excerpts from video interviews conducted by my office for the Library of Congress’ Veterans History Project (VHP), a program we’ve participated in for more than a decade to preserve their firsthand accounts of their time serving our country and learn from their testimonies.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.