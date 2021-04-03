Matthew 28:5-7
And the angel answered and said unto the women, Fear not ye: for I know that ye seek Jesus, which was crucified. He is not here: for he is risen, as he said. Come, see the place where the Lord lay. And go quickly and tell his disciples that he is risen from the dead; and behold, he goeth before you into Galilee; there shall ye see him: lo, I have told you.
Good Morning Everyone, I thank God for sending His son Jesus to die for my sins, but not only my sins but the sins of the entire world. Thank you Jesus, if it were not for you, I would be lost and on my way to a burning hell. Brothers and Sisters, I am not ashamed to let the world know, I love Jesus. I am not ashamed to tell the world Jesus is King of Kings and Lord of Lords. I am not ashamed to let the world know, Jesus died, was buried, and remained in the grave three days. On the third day He rose with all power in His hands. He is now in heaven at the right hand of God making intercession for us. Now, repentance and remission of sin should be preached in the Name of Jesus all over the world. Yes Brothers and Sisters, He has risen indeed. I want you to know if you do not already, God loves you. He died on the cross, because of His love for us. There is no greater love than the love of our Father, Jesus. He laid down His life that you and I might live. No one took His life, He laid it down. And for that I declare, victory belongs to Jesus! That is right world, Victory belongs to Him. No one could ever do what He did for us. I tell you; God is so good to us and He always will be. John 3:16 states, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son, and whosoever believed in Him shall not perish but shall have everlasting life. Once again, He is King of Kings and Lord of Lords. I do not know about each of you, but I am glad I know Jesus but most importantly He knows me.
I thank you Jesus for the blood you shed at Calvary. Brothers and Sisters, Jesus paid the price for us on the cross, so we should always give Him thanks for what He has done. Yes, Jesus went to Calvary to save a wretch like you and me, that is love. They hung Him high and stretched Him wide, that is love. They put nails in His hands and feet, that is love. They pierced Him in His side, that is love. They also put a crown of thorns on His head, then He died, that is love. His death is not the end of the story; three days later He rose from the dead with all power in His hands. That is Love!!
So It Is, It Is So!
