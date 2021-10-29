Good morning everyone, God is good. The bible says, “All have sinned and come short of the glory of God”, but we have victory in Jesus.
We all need to repent and get right with God in some form or fashion because if we are here on earth the enemy will always tempt us with wrong and bring thoughts to our minds. We don’t have to fall for his schemes and lies.
However, if you do, repent of your sin and don’t return to it, then God is faithful and just to forgive you of the sin, and cleanse you of all unrighteousness. The bible says we will all stand before Jesus to be judged.
There will be no excuses when we stand before him. I can imagine what the excuses will be. Some will say, no one ever told me about that. Some will say, I had to work on Sundays. Some will say I was just too tired to hear the word of God. Some will even say, I didn’t understand the bible.
Like I said there will be no excuses when you stand before Jesus. If you are not aware, the way you live on earth will determine where you spend eternity. The life you live now will decide whether you go the heaven or hell. Now don’t be surprised, if you make your bed in hell, it’s in hell you will remain. Now why go to hell when you don’t have to. God has provided a way of escape for us to be with him in heaven, that way is through Jesus Christ.
God wants all of us to be saved and go to heaven. He doesn’t want any of us to be lost and go to hell. Some will reject Jesus. They are going to turn their backs on him and do their own thing. They will live the life they believe to be right, but that life will be contrary to the word of God and the way he said we are to live.
Someone asked me one day, why do I always talk on heaven and hell in my articles. I happily replied because heaven and hell are real places. I talk about them because once this life on earth is over our new life will begin in either heaven or hell. I pray people will wise up and choose heaven over hell.
I write about them because God placed it in my spirit to write about them. I just believe God uses each of us where he sees fit; and I believe he chose me to write about heaven and hell before the foundation of the world. The same with some of you. He chose you to be a witness for him as well. If you want to be a witness for God just live your life according to the way God established and not the way you want.
You see our way of living will not always be right, because we have a sinful nature, that is why we must repent of our sins and ask God to forgive us. Brothers and sisters don’t let the devil steal your soul, after all that is what he wants to do. He is out to kill, steal and destroy you. You can put the devil under your feet and by rebuking him in Jesus name. He is the father of lies. If you don’t know now you know. Jesus came to give us eternal life with him in heaven.
The bible says life and death are in the power of the tongue, choose life. I am not ashamed to let people know I chose life with Jesus. Jesus is the way the truth and the life. He is the only way to heaven, there is one way to the father that is through him. So, people please stand up for righteousness. Stand up for Jesus and live for him. Like I said, victory belongs to Jesus, and he won. That means as Christians, followers of Jesus, we win as well. I am not ashamed to let people know, God is my heavenly father. Jesus is my savior, and the holy spirit is my guide. I tell you; God loves us. Jesus died for us, and the holy spirit is here to help us. So, give your life to Jesus, repent of your sins, and live for him; and one day you will spend the rest of eternity with him.
So it is, it is so.
