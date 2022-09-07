In the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, we have several blood chits. A simple definition of a blood chit is that it is a prepared message a member of the U.S. military may carry asking for help.

They are large, fold-out papers containing the same message translated in several languages and dialects. They are designed this way because aircraft can routinely pass over several culturally and linguistically distinct regions, countries or provinces on a single flight.

