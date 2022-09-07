In the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, we have several blood chits. A simple definition of a blood chit is that it is a prepared message a member of the U.S. military may carry asking for help.
They are large, fold-out papers containing the same message translated in several languages and dialects. They are designed this way because aircraft can routinely pass over several culturally and linguistically distinct regions, countries or provinces on a single flight.
The message basically may be presented to most anyone who might help, should it become necessary. The message offers a rough description of the predicament such as it might say: “I am not from here and would like to get back to where I belong” – along with both a request for aid and the promise of a reward for assistance. The chits are carried by many air crews, particularly fixed-wing air crews, and by other service members deemed to be at what the military calls “high risk of isolation.”
There are several variations regarding the American military. Some allow the holder to identify themselves as being American and unable to “speak your language. I will not harm you. I bear no malice toward your people. My friend, please provide me food, shelter, water and necessary medical attention. Also, please provide safe passage to the nearest friendly forces of any country supporting the Americans and their allies.”
There are also serial numbers printed on each chit. Blood chits were first used in a systematic way by the British Army in 1842. This program was implemented in the U.S. military and was in use throughout all theaters of operation with much success.
Blood chit usage by the U.S. military in World War II was in the tens of thousands. After the Vietnam War the program was disestablished and then re-established for Desert Storm and has been in continuous use ever since. The program has been expanded beyond aircrew so that all U.S. military members deemed High Risk of Isolation may be issued blood chits after receiving required training in their use. Blood chits’ usage is now classified.
On Saturday, the museum will host the Never Forget 9/11 run/walk beginning at 8:46 a.m. A program will follow with reading the names of the firefighter who perished at the Twin Towers. Also, the Vilonia Fire Department will hold final call in their honor. The public is invited.
The museum, located at 53 N. Mount Olive Road in Vilonia is open for tours from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. There is no charge to tour. Group tours may be available on other days by appointments. For information, call 501-796-8181.
Linda Hicks is the museum director.
