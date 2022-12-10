‘Violent Night” is an R-rated Christmas action film directed by Tommy Wirkola (director of “What Happened to Monday” and “Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters”) and co-written by Josh Miller and Patrick Casey (co-writers of both “Sonic the Hedgehog” movies). When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus (played by Stranger Things’ David Harbour) is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint.

It’s a difficult task to make new Christmas classics nowadays because the metaphorical sleigh is already filled up with them. “Home Alone,” “Elf,” “A Christmas Story” and “It’s a Wonderful Life” all have cemented themselves as Christmas classics that are watched in homes every December and the long list goes on. Despite Hollywood’s many attempts every holiday season, it can be a difficult task to really capture that magic that really makes these films special and stay the test of time. One way Hollywood tries to do this is to come up with a concept that is fresh and original. There have been many action-Christmas movies over the years, “Lethal Weapon” and “Die Hard” probably being the most notable, but there hasn’t been something quite like “Violent Night.”

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.