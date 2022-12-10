‘Violent Night” is an R-rated Christmas action film directed by Tommy Wirkola (director of “What Happened to Monday” and “Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters”) and co-written by Josh Miller and Patrick Casey (co-writers of both “Sonic the Hedgehog” movies). When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus (played by Stranger Things’ David Harbour) is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint.
It’s a difficult task to make new Christmas classics nowadays because the metaphorical sleigh is already filled up with them. “Home Alone,” “Elf,” “A Christmas Story” and “It’s a Wonderful Life” all have cemented themselves as Christmas classics that are watched in homes every December and the long list goes on. Despite Hollywood’s many attempts every holiday season, it can be a difficult task to really capture that magic that really makes these films special and stay the test of time. One way Hollywood tries to do this is to come up with a concept that is fresh and original. There have been many action-Christmas movies over the years, “Lethal Weapon” and “Die Hard” probably being the most notable, but there hasn’t been something quite like “Violent Night.”
Most Christmas movies are family-friendly, I mean that’s what Christmas movies are all about, right? Gathering in the living room and watching a Christmas film as a family to get yourselves in the holiday spirit. There aren’t many adult-oriented Christmas flicks and “Violent Night” has come to fill that void in the most over-the-top fashion. “Violent Night” is a bloody, brutal and thoroughly entertaining Christmas movie that definitely isn’t for kids, but adults, especially dads (it’s such a “dad film”), will want to watch every year after they put their kids to bed. It’s a cold glass of whisky wrapped up in a Christmas present covered in blood and that’s what makes it so special.
This movie is honestly a Christmas miracle because it shouldn’t work as well as it does. Somehow director Tommy Wirkola is able to maintain that classic Christmas spirit that makes Christmas movies as popular as they are while still delivering on what the title advertises: near non-stop violent, bloody and skull-crushing action sequences. The action sequences were created by the same production company, 87North Productions, that has does films like “John Wick,” “Bullet Train” and Netflix’s “Day Shift” and it’s clear from watching these scenes with how fun and creative they are. These are some of the best fight scenes I’ve seen all year with some extremely original kills. There is one kill involving a star that was really fun to see on the big screen.
David Harbour plays an alcoholic Santa that is on the verge of giving up due to the greed filling the world and the lack of Christmas spirit nowadays. Harbour is perfectly cast in this role and delivers one of the best and most memorable Santa Claus performances since Tim Allen in “The Santa Clause.” There’s a lot of depth to this interpretation of Saint Nick and Harbour does a great job showcasing the brutal emotion of the character.
The entire ensemble is really fantastic, especially John Leguizamo (“Ice Age,” “Encanto” and “John Wick”) who plays the leader of the team of mercenaries trying to break into the wealthy family home. I’m a big fan of Leguizamo and he is another person who is perfectly cast in his role. Leah Brady, who plays the main little girl who calls for Santa’s help after the mercenaries hold them captive, is the heart and soul of the film and considering this is one of her first ever acting roles, she shows herself to be a bright and shining star on the Christmas tree and I can’t wait to see what she does next. I also want to give a shout out to Brendan Fletcher who is completely unhinged as one of Leguizamo’s goons. He’s so much fun.
“Violent Night” also does a great job showcasing its message and themes regarding greed. In this film, Santa is frustrated with all the greed in the world and gives a long monologue at the start voicing this frustration. All the kids just want video games and money nowadays, parents don’t have the same Christmas spirit they once did. Even with the main plot of the film, the wealthy family that the film follows is filled with greed as is the team of mercenaries that break into the home. Almost everyone has greed and it’s the ones that don’t that are able to triumph in the end.
I wouldn’t call “Violent Night” a perfect Christmas movie, however. There are some moments in the beginning of the second act where it kind of drags a bit and I was just waiting for the action scenes to start up again. There’s a lot of exposition dumping during these scenes that I felt we really didn’t need. There is also an attempt to give Santa a unique backstory to explain his brutal violence, but I also felt that wasn’t needed. A Santa Claus who is able to kick the butts of bad guys makes sense enough without a backstory to explain it. I really rolled my eyes at this.
Other than that, “Violent Night” is an endlessly fun Christmas movie that delivers an adult-oriented Christmas flick that can stand on that same pedestal as films like “Die Hard.” It’s currently in theaters and I highly recommend people check it out.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
