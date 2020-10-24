Editor’s note: The Log Cabin Democrat editorial brought in advocates for both sides of this issue and invited each side to write a guest column to make their case.
This Nov. 3, the voters of Faulkner County have an important decision to make. The decision to mess with our taxes and take away from a plan that’s working for all of us. A plan that puts us in the driver’s seat – gives us local control over our tax dollars. A plan that voters approved over 20 years ago and has worked very well since to make major improvements in our communities all across the county.
This current plan has been responsible for improving our roads and streets, fixing potholes, bridges and guard rails, among many other improvements. This has allowed us to invest in our infrastructure which has brought and will continue to bring good jobs and new companies like DCX and Structurlam into our county. It has created over 1,200 jobs in the past three years. These investments have also allowed us to reduce commute times, create additional and better highway connections, allowing those that are a part of our rural communities to have better and faster road access.
It also provides local funding to help our communities when a disaster strikes. For example, in 2011 and 2014 after the devastating tornadoes and storms tore our communities apart. Long before FEMA came to town it was these funds, not FEMA, that aided in clearing the debris to allow for emergency service crews to get to those in need. That money was also used to clean up the piles of waste and debris.
Another important note is that currently, the sheriff’s department has nearly $22 million in uncollected fines and fees.
That is a huge amount of money waiting to be collected. There should be an attempt to collect these funds before asking the taxpayers to give the sheriff’s department more money to expand government.
The proposers of this reallocation are trying to sell us on the notion that there will be enough money for countywide animal control. There won’t be. This reallocation will give absolutely $0 to the city of Conway Animal Shelter. Also, previous studies have determined an annual operating budget for an animal shelter covering all of Faulkner County except Conway, would be $500,000 annually. Reallocation would only fund $250,000 for animal control. Unfortunately, this would only be half the funding it needs. It’s apparent that animal control was added to this ballot issue only to attract special interest votes.
The bottom line is, what we currently have is working for all of Faulkner County. Now is not the time to mess with our taxes and abandon what has made Faulkner County a great place to live. The Quorum Court’s decision to put this tax reallocation on the ballot presents Faulkner County residents with one question: Should Faulkner County vote no, so we continue attracting new jobs, continue supporting county growth and continue supporting rural infrastructure? Or vote yes to cut millions in funding from our infrastructure needs, make us less prepared to handle disasters and go back to having broken down cars from the pot holes we used to have before the sales tax?
I encourage you to join me in going to the last item on your ballot and vote against the tax re-allocation issue.
