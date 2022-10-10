There is an important deadline approaching for Arkansans planning to vote in the November election.
If you have not already registered to vote, you have until Tuesday to file your voter registration application with your county clerk.
If you submit your application close to an election registration deadline, you are strongly advised to follow up with your county clerk before Election Day. The General Election and Nonpartisan Runoff Election will be held on Nov. 8.
Early voting will begin on Oct. 24. Early voting is available between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, ending at 5 p.m. on the Monday before the election.
At the voting site, an election official will ask you to state your name, address, and date of birth. The election official will request you provide an approved form of ID.
You can check your voter registration status and find your polling location at www.voterview.org. On the website, you can find a sample ballot for your precinct.
Due to redistricting changes, we encourage you to review your ballot before heading to the polls. The boundaries of voting districts for state legislators shifted to reflect population changes in the 2020 Census. Districts were also renumbered. You may have the same lawmaker listed on your ballot but your House or Senate district number may be different than in previous years.
While presidential elections get a lot of attention, the elections happening in midterm years are equally important. This election will determine our next Governor and constitutional officers. This ballot also includes several city and county elections, candidates for the Arkansas General Assembly, congressional races, and proposed amendments to the Arkansas Constitution.
For more information about voting in Arkansas visit www.sos.arkansas.gov
(0) comments
