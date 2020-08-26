Take all the popular items you like in the VW Atlas, shave off third row seating and you have the new VW Atlas Cross Sport, an SUV with loads of cargo space and geared for light off-roading too.
It is one of a handful of SUVs that have been transformed from three to two rows of seats while offering consumers a wide variety of trims. Cross Sport is a natural for Volkswagen after its successful debut of the regular Atlas with seating for up to seven.
Pros:
Improved styling
Value-packed
Big
Cons:
Pokey four-cylinder
Light on luxury
Rough rider
The regular Atlas is available in three trim levels – S, SE and SEL. That said, the Cross Sport is over the top with 12 trim levels and up to 20 configurations. A closer look however reveals the differences are variations of two engine choices – a four or V6 turbo powerplant with front or all-wheel-drive, the same Atlas trim levels above with Technology, Premium or R-Line upgrades.
Exterior lines have been re-styled on the Cross Sport with a revised grille, rear fascia and LED headlights and taillights.
Our tester was the SEL Premium with turbo four engine and all-wheel-drive. It offered a compliant ride around town and okay performance in highway travel but we would opt for the punchier six-cylinder to haul around its 4,288 pounds.
One reason to upgrade is towing capacity, limited to 2,000 pounds with the four, spiraling to 5,000 pounds with the V6. Our bigger concern was its lack of overall giddy up with a lagging off the line from the eight-speed automatic transmission.
Our independent testing of the zero to 60 mile-per-hour sprint in sport mode registered 8.5 clicks, slower than most rivals including the Honda Passport, Nissan Murano and Ford Edge among others. Other competitors include the Toyota Highlander, Mazda CX-9, Buick Enclave and Chevy Traverse.
The Cross Sport is the class leader with its mammoth cargo and rear seat space. Heavy duty ribbed mats are floor-contoured and include creased rear seat backs for all-out protection when loading and unloading bikes and other heavy objects. Maximum cargo with the second-row seats folded flat is just under 80 cubic feet and half that with seats upright.
Large wide rear doors provide easy access for passengers and the reclining back seats are a welcome addition. Rear seat legroom will accommodate large adults although the sloping roof line does cut down on available headroom.
Once up to speed the Cross Sport delivers a compelling ride with little body roll, a firm suspension, solid braking and precise steering. Our near range topping tester was loaded with amenities for a low $40s price. Cross Sport pricing ranges from the low $30s to high $40s.
The interior features faux leather with some padded surfaces here and there, phone charging pad with a digital instrument cluster and ambient lighting.
The Cross Sport rides on 20-inch alloys with adaptive front lighting, heated and foldable side mirrors, rain-sensing wipers and a panoramic sunroof. Full safety technology is also included with adaptive cruise, lane keeping system and road sign display.
(Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net)
What was reviewed:
2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
Engine: 2.0-liter-turbo charged four cylinder, 235 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque.
EPA estimated fuel economy: 18 city, 23 highway, 20 combined
Assembled: The Atlas Cross Sport is assembled in Chattanooga, TN. U.S. / Canadian parts content – 44 percent, major source of foreign parts, Germany – 19 percent, Mexico – 18 percent. Country of origin; engine – Germany, transmission – Japan
Crash test ratings: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) had not rated the Atlas Cross Sport as of this writing. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) had not rated the 2020 Atlas Cross Sport as of this writing however the IIHS gave the 2019 Atlas its highest ranking of “Good” in small and moderate overlap frontal protection, side impact, roof strength and whiplash protection, “Marginal” for its headlight illumination and a “Superior” rating for its crash avoidance and mitigation system.
Warranty: 6 year/72,000 bumper to bumper; 6-year/72,000 mile powertrain. 2-year/20,000 mile maintenance, oil changes.
Cutlines:
The all new 2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport has a restyled front grille and rides on 20-inch alloys with all-season tires. (Photos by Len Ingrassia)
A digital instrument panel highlights interior amenities along with leatherette surfaces, large knobs and dials and ambient lighting.
Enormous cargo area and generous rear seat legroom set off the new Atlas Cross Sport.
