I truly believe that integrity is a key component to long-term success in life. Integrity is best known as, “an adherence to moral, ethical, and/or biblical principles.” A person with strong integrity is the same person in both public and private settings. A person with strong integrity is also determined to do the right things, even when no one is watching. Today, I want to share three ways you can walk in integrity in 2023.
The first way you can walk in integrity in 2023 is by keeping your promises. The Bible says it best in Psalms 14:4, “Who despises a vile person, but honors those who fear the Lord, who keep an oath even when it hurts.” Keeping your word, even when it is inconvenient and uncomfortable to do so, is a classic sign of a person who walks in integrity. Because there are times when keeping your promises may cost you unexpected time, money, and/or effort. It is during those unpleasant times that your integrity stands out the most. If you want to be a person who walks in integrity, always keep your promises.
The second way you can walk in integrity is 2023 is by paying your bills on time. Did you know you can tell a lot about a person’s integrity by how they handle money? In fact, scripture teaches us in Psalm 37:21, “The wicked borrow and do not repay …” When you fail to pay your bills on time you ruin your credit and therefore indirectly ruin your reputation. From my point of view, a person cannot have strong integrity while dodging bill collectors and making no reasonable effort to pay back what they owe. If you want to be a person who walks in integrity, always pay your bills on time.
The third way you can walk in integrity in 2023 is by minding your own business. The scripture is clear in 1 Thessalonians 4:11, “And to make it your ambition to lead a quiet life: You should mind your own business and work with your hands, just as we told you.” People with strong integrity are not busy bodies. They refrain from interfering or sticking their nose where it does not belong. People with strong integrity respect the privacy of others and only interject themselves when it is morally or biblically appropriate to do so. If you want to be a person who walks in integrity, you must mind your own business.
Yes, I truly believe that integrity is a key component to long-term success. In my opinion, integrity is best displayed when we keep our promises, pay our bills on time, and mind our own business. I leave you today with the words of King Solomon found in Proverbs 11:3, “The integrity of the upright guilds them, but the unfaithful are destroyed by their duplicity.”
