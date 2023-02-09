Proverbs 16:18: “Pride comes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall.”
I remember listening to Billy Graham and Charles Stanley in the 1970s and ’80s, while I was living a life of addiction to drugs and alcohol. The entire time I was doing what I wanted. I was so full of pride and didn’t realize destruction was heading my way.
However, God continued to speak to me through those preachers. It was the God in them that got my attention. I would always stop what I was doing and listen to them. Then I would turn and go back down the wrong road.
Brothers and Sisters, now I know for sure it was God warning me about the road I was heading down. Even though I continued listening to their sermons I ignored the message God was trying to get to me.
Then one day it happened. I started to find myself in and out of jail because I ignored the voice of God. God always speaks through us. If he can use an ex-alcoholic and drug addict, he can use anyone. Listen, when I am writing articles it is not for the purpose of judging anyone, but when God places something in my heart I will write about it even if it is not a popular topic. The topic may not be for everyone, but it will reach someone that needs that word at that time.
We all need Jesus and he will reach each of us by the means in which he sees. I do not always know who I am speaking to, but God is speaking to someone through my writing. God will always send someone your way with his word. That is why it is important to read our bibles, attend a bible teaching, baptizing and believing church. We need Jesus as long as we are alive on this earth and we need him in our everyday lives. We can do nothing without him.
If you do not know Jesus, he is our God. He died for your sins and mine. He is the forgiver of sins. All we have to do is repent of our sins and not return to them.
In closing, have you given your life to Jesus and made him your lord and savior? If not, do it today. He loves you and wants to save you. He gave each of us life, thank him for that and dedicate your life to him. Jesus is the son of the living God; he wants you on his side. Come to him and give him glory and honor. After all, he is the way, the truth and the life.
