Hello everyone. Many of you may be tired of me writing about the second coming of Jesus Christ. However, that is alright. You must understand the ministry Jesus has given me to tell of his second coming. I should not be the only one warning people of the return of Christ, but all believers should be sounding the alarm.

We should let the world know that Jesus is coming back. In 1999, I remember saying to God, “If you give me the opportunity to write in the Log Cabin Democrat, I will always tell others about your return.” God opened the door for me to write in the Log Cabin Democrat and I have been writing ever since. Jesus will return. We don’t know the day or the hour, but it is going to happen. God said it would be so and he cannot and will not lie. I am not ashamed to write and witness for Jesus our lord and savior.

