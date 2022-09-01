Hello everyone. Many of you may be tired of me writing about the second coming of Jesus Christ. However, that is alright. You must understand the ministry Jesus has given me to tell of his second coming. I should not be the only one warning people of the return of Christ, but all believers should be sounding the alarm.
We should let the world know that Jesus is coming back. In 1999, I remember saying to God, “If you give me the opportunity to write in the Log Cabin Democrat, I will always tell others about your return.” God opened the door for me to write in the Log Cabin Democrat and I have been writing ever since. Jesus will return. We don’t know the day or the hour, but it is going to happen. God said it would be so and he cannot and will not lie. I am not ashamed to write and witness for Jesus our lord and savior.
If it had not been for him, I would not be here today. I do not want anyone to think I am judging them when I ask them to come out of their sins. I, too, used to be just like some of you. I lived a sinful life. Yes, sin is enjoyable in many ways; however, there is a price we will have to pay if we continue to live in sin. The way out of your sin is through, repenting and asking Jesus to forgive you of your sins, and make him your lord and savior today. Brothers and sisters, I love you. I am a man who has been changed by the power of God and I want you to have the experience of what a relationship with Jesus will do for your life. In closing, please don’t wait and die in your sins. Once you die it will be to late for you to get saved. Jesus could come back before you repent of your sins. Either way, you will miss the opportunity to know Jesus.
God loves us and he is giving us chance after chance to come out of our sins and turn to Jesus. We will all stand before Jesus, face to face. That is why I am warning people about the coming of the lord Jesus. Ready or not, he is coming back. So, make the right choice and come out of your sins and be apart of the family of God.
