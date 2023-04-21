This past week, my wife and I went with another couple to our nation’s capital. This was the first time for us to visit this beautiful city and I thought I’d share with you some of the highlights of our trip, and some overall observations in this week’s article.
Traveling is an arduous task to say the least and when embarking on a city that has as much to see as Washington, well, you can for sure count on a couple of things: 1. You cannot see it all in five full days of visiting, and 2. You will be exhausted from seeing all you can see.
Technology as it is, one of our travel companions shared with us that we walked 37 miles during our visit. I am accustomed to running and walking so I was not surprised at this amount, but still worn completely out in the process.
There were many highlights of our trip but I will choose three (tough to do by the way) to speak in depth on, as those events left the biggest impression on me.
This place is breathtaking in history, and sacrifice. The day we visited, there were 25 funerals on that day. None near where we were, but from afar you could hear the three-gun salute to the fallen soldier. One simply had to pause and take a breathe and take in the depth of such an occasion. On the Korean monument is a phrase that read “Freedom isn’t Free.” This came into full view when hearing those guns go off at the services.
Changing of the guard at the cemetery was the best experience. Every 30 minutes, of every day of the year, the Old Guard, the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment watches guard over the tomb of the unknown soldier, known only to God as it says on the stone. The commitment, dedication and precision with which this is done is absolutely amazing. It again redefines how freedom isn’t free, and their willingness to stand guard night and day is a testament of courage and faith to the 3rd Infantry.
2. United States Capitol Tour
Such an amazingly beautiful building with all the history to go along with it. The Rotunda room and the beauty it portrays is breathtaking. Walking through the halls where forefathers walked and decisions made, was humbling to say the least.
Washington politics seems to take the focus off of the beauty of this building, but the history and it’s beauty far outweigh politics.
Psalm 19:14 says: “May the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be pleasing unto you O Lord.”
I so believe that we have taken the notion of “freedom of speech” to mean we cannot agree with individuals civilly, and the fact that we can no longer agree to disagree is simply a sad situation that we all need to pray about in this country. Many men and women have paid the ultimate sacrifice in their lives so that we can enjoy the freedoms we have in this nation. We can at least do our part and be kind to others and let the words of our mouth be pleasing even to those we don’t agree with in life.
Oh my, these are all a must to see, but again hard to see everything in them. Natural history, American history, art and space – they are all just so spectacular.
Well, there you go, the brief highlights of one person’s first trip to our nation’s capital. It is safe to use their metro system, the National Mall is beautiful to see. All of the war memorials will cause you pause, as will the Martin Luther King Jr. monument.
Here’s hoping you have a chance to visit this amazing city. In the meantime, let us stand up for what we believe, respect those who believe something different, and remind ourselves that today is a gift for all of us, and tomorrow should be so for those behind us as well.
We truly are in this together.
