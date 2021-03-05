Hello everyone!
Today, I want to share my thoughts about frenemies. What is a frenemy, you might ask? A frenemy refers to someone who pretends to be a close friend but secretly sees you as a rival or enemy. A frenemy is what many would call a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Here are three facts about frenemies that I think everyone should know.
The first fact about frenemies is that they like to talk about you behind you back. Frenemies are always kind and courteous while in your presence. However, the moment your back is turned, they will not hesitate to bad mouth you to anyone who will listen. Frenemies love to leak sensitive information about your past mistakes and/or your current struggles. I like the way Proverbs 16:28 puts it, “A perverse person stirs up conflict, and a gossip separates close friends.” Frenemies want to destroy your credibility and ruin your relationships. You must watch out for frenemies because they talk about your behind your back.
The second fact about frenemies is that they like to minimize your accomplishments. A true friend will always celebrate the victories in your life. A good friend will applaud every promotion. They will praise every accomplishment. They will also acknowledge every milestone along your journey. Why? Because that is what good friends do. On the other hand, a frenemy will try to minimize every achievement you make. They will also try to devalue the significant wins in your life. The Bible says it best in James 3:16, “For where you have envy and selfish ambition, there you will find disorder and every evil practice”. Frenemies do not want to acknowledge your success in life, because jealousy and envy have hardened their hearts. You must watch out for frenemies because they will minimize your accomplishments.
The third fact about frenemies is that they hate to see you excel in life. Frenemies are typically highly competitive people. They are always trying to one-up you. They can not stand the thought of you being more successful than them in any facet of life. Most frenemies secretly root for you to fail. They want your relationships to fail. They want your business plans to fail. They want all your hopes and dreams to fail. Even if they must discreetly sabotage your forward momentum themselves, it is a price a frenemy is willing to pay to keep your from exceling beyond the boundaries they have predetermined for your life. This is why the Bible admonishes us in Philippians 2:3, “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves.” We must watch out for frenemies because they hate to see you excel in life.
Yes, frenemies are people who pretend to be a close friend but secretly see you as a rival or enemy. We must watch out for frenemies because they like to talk about you behind your back. They like to minimize your accomplishments. They also hate to see you excel in life. I leave you today with Proverbs 13:20, “Whoever walks with the wise becomes wise, but the companion of fools will suffer harm.” Blessings!!!
