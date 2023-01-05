Happy New Year everyone.

As we begin to implement our goals and objectives for 2023, I want to remind you the words that we verbally articulate matter. The words that we verbally articulate to one another can comfort and encourage, or they can aggravate and discourage. Therefore, I want to compel you to add being intentional in the words you speak to your list of goals for 2023. In the following three scenarios, watching your mouth is essential to producing positive results.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.