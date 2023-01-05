As we begin to implement our goals and objectives for 2023, I want to remind you the words that we verbally articulate matter. The words that we verbally articulate to one another can comfort and encourage, or they can aggravate and discourage. Therefore, I want to compel you to add being intentional in the words you speak to your list of goals for 2023. In the following three scenarios, watching your mouth is essential to producing positive results.
First, you should never speak out of fear. Ten of the 12 spies that Moses sent to explore the Promised Land spoke out of fear rather than faith. The Bible talks about their conversation in Numbers 13:31-32, “But the men who had gone up with him said, we can’t attack those people; they are stronger than we are. (32) And the spread among the Israelites a bad report about the land they had explored…” Always remember, when you choose to speak out of fear the negativity generated from your words spreads like wildfire. Ill advised words of fear have been known to destroy a person’s confidence. Therefore, you should never say or co-sign anything that contradicts faith and the truth of God’s Word.
Secondly, you should never speak out of frustration. Angry people often lash out in frustration. Proverbs 14:29 explains it in this manner, “Whoever is patient has great understanding, but one who is quick-tempered displays folly.” In 2023, I want to encourage you to eliminate angry outbursts from your vocabulary. When we allow our frustration to dictate the way we communicate with others, we are headed for a fall. Do not let your issues with anger cause you to lose valuable relationships with the key people in your life.
Thirdly, you should never speak out of FOLLY! The best biblical example of a person who spoke out of folly is Job’s wife. The Bible states in Job 2:9-10, “His wife said to him, are you still maintaining your integrity? Curse God and die! (10) He replied, you are talking like a foolish woman, shall we accept good from God, and no trouble? In all this, Job did not sin in what he said.” Never allow the challenges you face in life to cause you to speak negatively about our God. You have to learn to trust in Him, even during the moments when it is hard to understand why He is allowing certain things to take place in your life.
Yes, the words that we speak matter. That is why it is critical to never speak out of fear. It is critical to never speak out of frustration. It is also critical to never speak out of folly. In all three of these scenarios, negativity is the outcome. I leave you with the famous words of King Solomon found in Proverbs 18:21, “The tongue has the power of life and death…”
