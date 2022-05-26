In my opinion, some of the best writing I have ever done is the first chapter of my new book titled, “Don’t Shoot Yourself in the Foot.” We shoot ourselves in the foot when we say or do anything that is not in our own best interests. The bottom line is that we can choose our choices, but we cannot choose the consequences of our choices. It is really quite simple: When we make good choices, the Law of Cause and Effect is working for us, and when we make bad choices, the law is working against us.
At this point in the book, I go on to state some choices that I have made that work for me. I don’t use drugs, smoke, vape, drink alcohol, gamble, use profanity, run with immoral or ungodly people, and I do my best to be honest, tell the truth, and treat others as I wish to be treated. Here is a good example in my own family of what happens when people make poor choices. We know from research that smoking cigarettes causes lung cancer. I have a sister and an uncle who started smoking when they were young. Both became addicted and became chain smokers. Sad to say, they both passed away before their time from lung cancer, and I am sure they were in some pain before they left us.
My friend, here is how we can change the culture in our nation. Children need to be taught, at a very young age, that a successful life is all about making wise choices. When children learn to make wise choices, they will not do the things I outlined above. On the other hand, if we attempt to get adults who are already addicted to change their habits, we will have a fight on our hands for sure. If there is one thing we Americans value, it’s our freedom. If we educate people when they are young and teach them to make wise choices, that is a different matter altogether.
I love people and always want the best for them. When I see good people who have become addicted to one thing or another, and in some cases has cost them their life, it hurts. I can only imagine what it does to their family. We have a couple of successful drug and alcohol residential treatment centers here in our community. The one for men is called Renewal Ranch and the woman’s is Harbor Home. I am always thrilled when a man or a woman who is addicted gets clean, stays clean for the rest of their life and is able to return to their family.
With great teachers in our schools to teach these children to make good choices, we will see a marked change in the quality of life for the good people who live in every community. Would that not be a wonderful thing and something to which we could all look toward? I know it’s possible. It will take time and hard work, but I know we can do it.
