The pandemic continues, the streets are filled with protestors, and we’re approaching this column with humility and full awareness of the Dunning-Kruger effect.
That’s a human frailty we should all be aware of, along with another frailty, confirmation bias, that I’ll describe in a couple of paragraphs.
As explained on the website ZME Science, the Dunning-Kruger effect was first explained by Cornell University psychologist David Dunning and graduate student Justin Kruger. It describes humans’ tendency to view ourselves as above average and more skilled than we actually are. We don’t know what we don’t know, which gives us a false sense of confidence. On the opposite end of the spectrum, if we actually are competent, we tend to think that others possess similar skills that we do.
Confirmation bias, meanwhile, is the human tendency to give greater weight to new information that supports what we already believe than we give information that might challenge our beliefs. We prefer to dismiss challenging information – in fact, our brains work overtime to do it – because it calls into question our self-image and worldview. This ever-present reality has been magnified by the internet. It gives us the ability to choose our pool, dive in, and swim 24-7 in supportive information, much of it inaccurate.
In other words, we fail to appreciate how little we know about a subject. Then, we give excess weight to information that confirms our poorly informed opinions. And if you’re thinking of someone else or some group of people who are especially guilty of falling prey to these human frailties – guess what? You’re guilty, too, and so am I. We all do this just like we all breathe.
The past six months have seen three enormous news events that have given us many opportunities to fall prey to the Dunning-Kruger effect and confirmation bias. Those would be the impeachment and trial of President Trump, the covid-19 pandemic with its accompanying economic lockdown, and now, the massive civil unrest following a police officer’s killing of George Floyd.
The three events have given many of us a chance to believe we are experts in areas where we plainly are not. First, we all could become constitutional scholars. Then we could become epidemiologists and macroeconomists. And now, if we’re not careful, we can decide we know all about how people with a different set of life experiences than ours should react to that terrible video.
Of course nonexperts like us can have opinions about important issues like the impeachment, the pandemic, and the George Floyd killing.
At the same time, we must be aware of these two frailties, because ignorance of our ignorance leads to pride rather than the humility that is necessary to have mercy and have respect for others.
In other words, when we’re reading or watching or hearing something that just makes our blood boil because we can’t believe anyone would be so stupid as to see things differently than we do, we should probably remember that there’s probably some Dunning-Kruger effect and confirmation bias working hand in hand there. If we knew more, we’d likely see that the other side, or sides, at least have a few valid points.
We’d see those points if we just walked a mile in their shoes. We can’t do that, but we can walk alongside them, and if we can’t walk, at least we can shut up and listen long enough to calm down and realize how little we know. Along the way, we might move a little farther down the Dunning-Kruger effect pathway. We’d be more competent but less confident, and hopefully more willing to learn.
In other words, let’s appreciate our ignorance knowing it’s something we all have in common.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.