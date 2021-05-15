Over the past year-and-a-half, Americans have argued about a virus, masks, the police, race and election results. But at least we can agree on one thing: When a bridge is broken, it must be fixed.
On Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced that a routine inspection of the M-shaped Hernando Desoto Bridge connecting West Memphis and Memphis revealed a crack requiring the bridge to be closed. The next day, ArDOT Director Lorie Tudor told reporters that one of two 900-foot steel beams supporting the bridge had a “significant fracture.” Photos showed the extent of the break along the outside and top.
Tudor said the fracture could have caused a “catastrophic event,” which brought to mind the I-35 bridge collapse over the Mississippi River in Minnesota in 2007. Tennessee Department of Transportation Chief Engineer Paul Degges said it was yet to be determined if the bridge could support its own weight, even without traffic.
Opened to motorists in 1973, the Hernando Desoto Bridge is one of Arkansas’ most important infrastructure components, and it’s important nationally too. It carries 41,000 vehicles per day, 30 percent of it commercial. Barges float underneath down the Mississippi River to the Gulf of Mexico. If you’re traveling across the country on Interstate 40 from North Carolina to California, you’ll cross this bridge when you come to it.
Highway officials didn’t know when the bridge would reopen, but it won’t be soon. Experts must repair the fracture and ensure the rest of the bridge is safe. Tudor said the fracture likely is the result of fatigue on a heavily traveled 48-year-old bridge. There had been no sign of a problem when the bridge was inspected last September, so this apparently was fresh. Inspectors will have to ensure other problems aren’t developing elsewhere. Meanwhile, traffic was being detoured to the nearby I-55 bridge, which is 24 years older.
The closure comes while President Biden is proposing a $2 trillion infrastructure plan, which Republicans say is too big and includes too much spending that’s not really infrastructure-related. They’re wanting to spend much less – $568 billion.
Paying for it will be the issue, because even a country that argues about everything can agree it wants unfractured bridges. Biden would fund his plan with corporate tax increases. Republicans are totally opposed to that.
Roadways traditionally have been funded by fuel taxes, which have not been raised at the federal level since 1993 and were not indexed to inflation.
Fuel taxes are the fairest, most efficient funding mechanism. The people who use the government service are the ones paying for it, and they can pay less in taxes by choosing to drive less. Because fuel taxes are collected at the wholesale level on fewer than 270 customers, collection costs are very low. All other funding mechanisms, including tolls, waste money through government inefficiency and/or by diverting money to private corporations.
But fuel taxes are politically unpopular, and they are based on the consumption of fossil fuels, which the country is trying to reduce. They also miss users of electric cars, a small but growing slice of the motoring public.
Highways are maintained by states and funded partially by the states and partially by the federal government. Arkansas and Tennessee share responsibilities for the bridge – we do inspections, they do maintenance – and split costs.
In November, Arkansas voters approved a permanent half-percent sales tax to fund roadways. But highways ultimately are a national responsibility. Federal lawmakers should step up to the plate and find a funding source if they’re not going to cut spending elsewhere (which they’re not going to do). They should pay for today’s needs using today’s dollars, not by increasing the national debt.
This fractured and closed major bridge is symbolic of the nation’s decaying infrastructure. As Tudor said, this could have been a catastrophic event. Instead, hopefully it will just be a catalyst. Infrastructure is a priority that no longer can be put off. We cannot say we’ll just cross this bridge when we come to it.
We’ve come to it. And now we must ensure we’ll continue to be able to cross it.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 16 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
