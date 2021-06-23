No one can predict the future, but regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, we may be here – where we’re at now – for a while.
That would be defined as “a lot better than it was, but not completely done.”
Vaccine-acquired herd immunity was the original plan, and 70%-85 percent vaccination rates was the target set by epidemiologists. But that effort now faces the high hurdle of vaccine hesitancy.
That’s especially been so in Arkansas, which is among the nation’s least-vaccinated states. According to the Department of Health, 40.77 percent of the state’s population ages 12 and over is fully immunized while another 9.38 percent of that population is partially so. Nationally, 52.9 percent of Americans 12 and over are fully vaccinated, and 62.5 percent have had at least one dose.
When the vaccines were first made available, the state’s most vulnerable citizens were eligible and the caseloads were scary high. People were calling pharmacies trying to find a slot. But the free vaccines have been available to all Arkansans age 16 and older since March 30 – almost three months ago. People who really wanted the shot have already gotten one.
The Health Department says COVID has killed or probably killed 5,876 Arkansans. Currently, 281 are in the hospital with the disease.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state’s latest seven-day average of daily new cases was 234 as of June 20. That’s about where it was on March 22, but it’s up from 139 on June 3. On Jan. 10, it was 3,085. We’re averaging two deaths a day for most of the month of June. On Dec. 22, it was 46.
In contrast to Arkansas, 80 percent of Vermont residents have been vaccinated. It’s averaging four cases a day. In the entire state, four people are in the hospital with COVID. It has seen 256 deaths since the pandemic began. Arkansas has had 23 times as many deaths with a total population that is less than five times as large.
The vaccines have been effective. In Arkansas, only 1 percent of the 6,748 patients hospitalized with COVID since shots became available Dec. 14 had been vaccinated, as reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Tuesday. Almost all of the reported 600,000 Americans who have died of COVID had not been vaccinated. Since people started getting vaccinated, the numbers of deaths and cases have plummeted.
People have not gotten vaccinated for a number of reasons, including the credible concern that we cannot know for certain the long-term effects of this new vaccine that was developed quickly.
I considered that and appreciate the concern. My personal decision was that the quantifiable short-term and long-term risks of not being vaccinated outweighed it.
What would it take for vaccination rates to increase? The Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care is one group encouraging people to get their shots. It’s doing events seven days a week at festivals, farmers markets and other locations.
Director Ray Hanley told me it’s a “tough sell.” Sometimes, there are only a few takers, but he considers each one a win. Earlier, it was organizing mass clinics with 600-800 recipients a day.
Hanley worries that variants of the disease will cause infections and deaths to rise. Arkansas is vulnerable to the highly contagious delta variant, thought to have arisen in India before making its way here.
Human nature being what it is, if it spreads in Arkansas and numbers spike, it would change some people’s risk analysis and lead to more vaccinations.
Meanwhile, life is returning to normal – albeit one with some people still wearing masks to the grocery store. Life is full of risks, and people are social creatures. Whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, many have resumed their old activities.
In other words, we’re OK with these numbers.
We may be here a while. Hopefully, things won’t get worse. There is another way to reach herd immunity – the old-fashioned way, by people getting sick.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 16 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.