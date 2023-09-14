Today, I want to pause and remember Sept. 11, 2001. On this day terrorist hijacked four commercial passenger planes. The first two planes were flown into the Twin Towers in New York. The third plane crashed into the Pentagon, just outside of Washington D.C. The fourth and final plane crashed in rural Pennsylvania. These acts of evil still remind us of the brevity of life. Therefore, approximately 22 years later, here are three things I think 9/11 should encourage each of us to remember to do daily.
First, we should remember to forgive. We should remember that we are imperfect people, living in an imperfect world, and we all make mistakes from time to time. Therefore, we should be quick to forgive others remembering our own propensity to make mistakes. The Bible says it best in Ephesians 4:32, “Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.” 9/11 has taught us that a person’s lifespan is uncertain, therefore we should be quick to forgive others.
Second, we should remember to apologize. Jesus says it like this in Matthew 5:23-24, “Therefore, if you are offering your gift at the altar and there remember that your brother or sister has something against you, (24) leave your gift there in front of the altar. First go and be reconciled to them; then come and offer your gift.” Yes, there are times when all of us need to swallow our pride and admit when we have behaved poorly. 9/11 has taught us that we never know when it will be our last opportunity to fix a damaged relationship, therefore we should be quick to apologize.
Third, we should remember to LOVE. I like the way Jesus says it in John 13:35, “By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.” Love is an action word. We should tell people how much we love them with our mouths, and we should show them how much we love them in our actions. 9/11 has taught us that tomorrow is not promised to any of us, therefore we should express our love as often as we have an opportunity.
Yes, on Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacked American soil. Many innocent lives were taken because of these horrific acts of evil. These acts should remind all of us of the brevity of life. They should remind us of the importance of forgiving, apologizing, and loving those special people in our lives while we have opportunity to do so. I leave you with James 4:14, “Why, you do not even know what will happen TOMORROW. What is your life? You are a mist that appears for a little while and then vanishes.”
