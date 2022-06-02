Hello everyone.
Today, I want to talk to you about the importance of properly weighing the opportunities that come your way. An opportunity, in my opinion, is simply the “appropriate time to act.” However, trying to discern the proper time to act while sorting through the pros and cons of every decision can be challenging. Therefore, I want to share with you 3 things you should know when determining which opportunities are best for you.
The first thing you should know is when to say no to an opportunity. I am a firm believer that there are at least two occasions when you should decline an opportunity extended by others. The first would be when you know you are at your personal capacity. In other words, you do not have the time, nor the energy to add anything else to your agenda. Sometimes our plates are too full to take on any additional responsibilities. The second occasion I feel we should turn down an opportunity extended by others is when that person is trying to use or manipulate us. You cannot come to the rescue every time someone else makes a bad decision that contributes to their personal problems. The Bible says it best in 1 Corinthians 10:23, “I have the right to do anything, you say – but not everything is beneficial. I have the right to do anything – but not everything is constructive.” Always remember, just because you could doesn’t mean you should.
The second thing you should know is the cost of the opportunity. I have learned over the years that every opportunity carries with it a price tag. Therefore, before you say yes to an opportunity, ask yourself the pivotal question, “How much will this opportunity cost me?” More specifically, “How much time will it cost?” I love the prayer of Moses found in Psalm 90:12, ‘Teach us to number our days, that we may gain a heart of wisdom.” Moses asked God to teach him proper time management so he would not waste time valuable time. Always find out the time commitment before you say yes to any tempting opportunity.
The third thing you should know is how to prepare in advance for a potential opportunity’s arrival. I once heard it said, “Opportunity doesn’t make appointments, you have to be ready when they arrive.” To say it another way, prepare now for pending possibilities, so when the opportunity presents itself, you can seize the moment. Do everything you can to prepare yourself in advance mentally, physically, emotionally, financially, and spiritually. Because preparation always helps to positions you for the blessings.
Yes, knowing when it is the appropriate time to act can be a challenge for all of us. Sorting through the pros and cons of it all can be a daunting task. For that reason, I encourage you to know when to say no, how much an opportunity cost, and/or how to prepare in advance for a potential opportunity’s arrival. I leave you today with the words of Jesus found in Revelations 3:8a, “I know your deeds. See, I have placed before you an open door that no one can shut …”
Blessings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.