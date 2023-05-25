Hello everyone, I don’t know about you, but I know it was the grace of God that carried me through my drugs and alcohol addiction. I can now look back over my life and remember some of the things I went through, and I give God all the glory and honor. You see, I should have been dead, sleeping in a grave on my way to that lost place called hell where I would burn forever. Brothers and sisters, I was once lost but I heard about Jesus one day, but I did not immediately respond.
I was so busy drinking whiskey, gin and chasing women. I did not know the devil had his hand on me and was trying to kill me at the time. I enjoyed the life I was living with drugs and alcohol and did not realize I was headed toward death. I’m not going to lie to you, the devil almost had me in a grave, but the grace of God stepped in and stopped him. You see, I came to myself and asked God to take alcohol and drugs away from me and he did just like that. It does not take God all day to do anything. The taste of alcohol and drugs left me. He did it for me and he can do the same for you just ask him and mean it from your heart.
