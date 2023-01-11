People will often drive past or walk by an old building in their city without giving it a second thought. For some, an old building is such a constant fixture that they forget about the events that took place inside it or stop noticing the beauty and originality of the design. And for still others, an old building is an impediment to progress. For Parker Westbrook, the past was worth treasuring and preserving. Because of the work of Westbrook, many communities across Arkansas have rescued many historic buildings from the ravages of time and neglect and restored them to their original glory.

Westbrook was born in Nashville in Howard County in 1926. As a young man in the late 1940s, he went to work in Washington, DC, as an aide to U. S. Sen. J. William Fulbright of Arkansas. Caught up in the rich history of the nation’s capital and northern Virginia, he developed a deep love for the past. He developed an interest in preserving and restoring historical buildings.

