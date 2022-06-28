Dear Shannan: I am so confused and have sat and cried over not knowing what to do with retiring and medicare and social security. I feel I have nowhere to turn. Then I saw this article in the newspaper and thought I would reach out to you. My husband is on my group health insurance. He is a few years younger than I am. If I retire like I am wanting to (I am having a few health issues) I will have to give my group health insurance up and my spouse will lose his coverage. I can go onto Medicare. Shannan, I really do not feel like working any longer. I am so scared and confused. Could you please help me with this?
Scared Silly Sally
Dear Scared Silly Sally: First I must say I love the name you chose for your letter. My advice to you is go ahead and retire. You need to contact the Social Security Office and sign up for Medicare Part A and Part B, as well as your Social Security benefit, if you have not already done so. You will have 63 days from the day you lose group health insurance to find a Medicare plan.
There are a number of different avenues for your husband. He can choose a plan on the Exchange (Obama Care), choose a plan off the exchange or pick a short-term care plan. He has options until he ages into Medicare. If you retire and you both lose group health insurance it triggers “a life-changing event” for both of you. Giving you both special election periods to choose plans. If you need help, reach out to me by text or call. I would be happy to help you.
I appreciate each of you.
Please email, text or call with your questions. I have gotten a number of questions and answer every single person that contacts me. I want to thank you for allowing me to be your Medicare Professional.
Shannan Pruitt has been in the insurance industry for 23 years. Send her your insurance questions to MyMedicareHelp@outlook.com or by calling/texting 501-290-0079.
